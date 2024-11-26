My Bloody Valentine Announce First Concert in 7 Years

My Bloody Valentine is back! The iconic Dublin-based alt-rock band just announced they will be performing in their home city at 3Arena on November 22, 2025. This will mark My Bloody Valentine’s first show in seven years. Their last live performance was at the Desert Daze music festival in 2018.

Brooklyn Vegan pointed out that this will also be My Bloody Valentine’s first Irish headlining show since 1992. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, November 29 at 10:00 GMT, with an artist presale starting Tuesday, November 26 at 10:00 GMT.

The origins of My Bloody Valentine date back to the late ’70s, but the band’s core members — Kevin Shields (vocals, guitar, sampler), Colm Ó Cíosóig (drums, sampler), Bilinda Butcher (vocals, guitar), and Debbie Googe (bass) — didn’t come together until 1987.

A formidable force for the budding shoegaze and dream/noise pop genres, the band released two albums — Isn’t Anything (1988) and Loveless (1991) — before splitting up in the mid-’90s.

After nearly 10 years apart, My Bloody Valentine reunited in 2007 and released their third album, mbv, in 2013. For the past decade, the band has laid fairly low, but there have been promises of more new music in the past so we can keep our fingers crossed for that at least!