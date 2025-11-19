My Chemical Romance and The Used Settle 20-Year Beef to Perform Together in 2026

My Chemical Romance and The Used have set aside their long-held “feud” and announced a one-off show next Halloween. The two emo icons collaborated once upon a time in 2005 for a cover of Queen and David Bowie’s collab “Under Pressure”. But their friendship went sour after that, and the two bands have had beef ever since.

Although not anymore, it seems. On November 18, both bands announced the special Halloween weekend show, which was added to additional dates already set for My Chemical Romance. They were already scheduled to play in Los Angeles on October 21, 23, and 24 next year. The two new dates fall on October 30 and 31.

The Used will join MCR on October 30, while Thrice will take the stage on October 31. MCR’s U.S. shows have featured a different opening act at every stop since the last leg. Next year’s artists, starting in August, include Franz Ferdinand, Pierce The Veil, Modest Mouse, Iggy Pop, Sleater-Kinney, The Breeders, Babymetal, Jimmy Eat World, and The Mars Volta.

My Chemical Romance posted a simple announcement for the new dates on Instagram. They included the dates and locations of both The Used and Thrice shows, both taking place at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. Tickets go on sale on November 21 at 9 a.m. PT.

Fans shared their reactions in the comments, with one writing, “FAMILY DIVORCE IS OVER.” Another wrote, “I’VE BEEN WAITING 20 YEARS FOR MY DADS TO STOP FIGHTING.” Obviously, fans of both bands are thrilled and surprised by the unexpected pairing.

The Used made their own announcement on Instagram, posting the same visual but adding a more personal caption. “Incredibly honored to be joining our old friends [My Chemical Romance] on Devils Night 10/30 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles,” they wrote.

Fans were equally enthusiastic about this post as well. One wrote, “THE WAR IS OVER OMG.” Another commented, “This is like the Potsdam Conference for kids with wrist scars.”

Meanwhile, My Chemical Romance has a full lineup of shows planned for 2026, including several festival dates. On May 5, they’ll play the Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia. Then on May 10, they’ll head to Daytona Beach, Florida, for Welcome To Rockville. Later, on September 18, they’ll be in Louisville, Kentucky, for Louder Than Life. After a short break, their run of five L.A. shows begins.

Photos by Naki/Redferns/Gary Gershoff/WireImage for Grammy Magazine