My Chemical Romance Are Reviving ‘The Black Parade’ for 2025 Tour

Long live The Black Parade! My Chemical Romance has announced they will head out on the road in 2025 on a brand-new tour celebrating their acclaimed 2006 album The Black Parade. The trek will take the band through 10 U.S. cities, featuring different supporting acts at each stop.

According to Spin, My Chemical Romance will perform The Black Parade in full at every show. It’s currently unclear if the band will do a second set of fan-favorite songs from their other albums. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 10 am local time. Scroll down for concert dates and supporting artists.

Always ones for a dramatic flair, My Chemical Romance revealed the news with a video on Instagram depicting the rise of a “great Dictator” who reinstates The Black Parade band. “It has been seventeen years since The Black Parade was sent to the MOAT,” reads a message accompanying the clip. “In that time, a great Dictator has risen to power, bringing about ‘THE CONCRETE AGE’; a glorious time of stability and abundance in the history of DRAAG.”

“His Grand Immortal Dictator wishes to celebrate our rich and storied culture, fine foods, and musical entertainments by welcoming you to these great demonstrations of power and resolve,” the caption continued. “And lending voice and song for the first time in six thousand two hundred and forty-six days, their work privilege ceremoniously reinstated will be His Grand Immortal Dictator’s National Band… The Black Parade.”

The message ends: “Long Live Draag.”

My Chemical Romance “The Black Parade 2025 Tour Dates:

July 11, 2025 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park (Special Guest: Violent Femmes)

July 19, 2025 – San Francisco, CA – Oracle Park (Special Guest: 100 gecs)

July 26, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium (Special Guest: Wallows)

August 2, 2025 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field (Special Guest: Garbage)

August 9, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium (Special Guests: Death Cab for Cutie and Thursday)

August 15, 2025 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park (Special Guest: Alice Cooper)

August 22, 2025 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre (Special Guest: Pixies)

August 29, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (Special Guest: Devo)

September 7, 2025 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park (Special Guest: IDLES)

September 13, 2025 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium (Special Guest: Evanescence)