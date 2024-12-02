my-chemical-romance-drummer-bob-bryar-dead-at-44

Former My Chemical Romance drummer Bob Bryar has died. He was 44. Bryar’s body was found in his Tennesse home on Tuesday, Nov. 26. He was last seen alive on Nov. 4.

“Animal Control came to the house after the body — which we’re told was badly decomposed — was discovered and took two dogs away,” TMZ reported. “The medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of Bryar’s death.” At this time, Bryer’s cause of death has not been disclosed.

Bryar joined My Chemical Romance in 2004, replacing Matt Pelissier. He met the band when they toured with The Used, whom he was working with as a sound engineer. Bryar joined MCR shortly after the release of their second album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, and appeared in all the music videos from the album, aside from the first version of the video for “I’m Not Okay.”

Notably, Bryar drummed on MCR’s massively popular and acclaimed album The Black Parade (2006) and was credited as a writer on the band’s fourth album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, though he did not perform on it.

In 2010, Bryar exited MCR, after struggling for years with health issues that impacted his ability to drum. He remained in the music business for a few years, afterward, but eventually retired from the industry in 2014.

After leaving music, Bryar became a real estate agent and devoted much of his time to charity dog rescue work. While Bryar’s cause of death is not yet known, TMZ reports that foul play is not suspected.