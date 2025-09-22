My Chemical Romance Extends Their ‘Long Live the Black Parade’ Tour Into 2026 With New North American Dates

The Black Parade is Dead! Long Live The Black Parade!

My Chemical Romance recently finished their 2025 tour revival of The Black Parade, and they’re already planning to run it back. The band has announced that, in 2026, they’ll be hitting the road again in North America for a stadium tour, which will kick off in New York in August and conclude with three shows in L.A. in December.

Videos by VICE

Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 26, at 12 pm local time. Scroll down to see the full list of dates below, as well as the band’s previously announced European dates. MCR will next head down to South America and Asia after the new year.

Play video

06/30 Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium

07/04 Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

07/08 London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/10 London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/11 London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

07/15 Florence, Italy @ Visarno Arena

07/18 Madrid, Spain @ Iberdrola Music

08/09 New York, NY @ Citi Field w/ Franz Ferdinand

08/13 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium w/ Pierce The Veil

08/18 Washington, DC @ Nationals Park w/ Modest Mouse

08/21 Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park w/ Iggy Pop

08/24 Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field w/ Sleater-Kinney

08/27 Denver, CO @ Coors Field w/ The Breeders

08/30 San Diego, CA @ Petco Park w/ Babymetal

09/06 Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field w/ Jimmy Eat World

09/12 San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome w/ The Mars Volta

10/21 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/23 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/24 Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

The sold-out Long Live The Black Parade 2025 tour started July 11 in Washington state and made its way through the U.S. over the next couple of months, ending in Tampa, Florida, on Sept. 13. Along the way, the band debuted a new song live, while performing at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Titled “War Beneath the Rain,” the song was written years ago, before their 2013 split — as noted by Stereogum — with frontman Gerard Way revealing that they recorded the song at a studio in North Hollywood for “a record that never came out,” which is likely The Paper Kingdom project.

“This was one of the songs we really loved from it,” he added. “It was just us in the studio with our friend [the late studio engineer] Doug McKean—he was there recording it. His family’s here tonight. I want this to go out to them.”