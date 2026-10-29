My Chemical Romance Fans Discover Secret Horror-Themed Surprises Hidden in Their Albums

My Chemical Romance just dropped a 20th anniversary edition of their iconic 2006 album, The Black Parade. Interestingly, some fans started reporting that they discovered secret horror-themed artwork inside the vinyl packaging. Turns out, that was a surprise planned by the band.

Loudwire reports that James Jean-drawn artwork pieces were included in deluxe-edition vinyl. On some of those, fans have found doodling. Specifically, the doodle inserts were dropped into packaging that was sold directly from the band’s merch site. In addition to being 1-of-1 prints, they are also band-member autographed.

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It seems fans became aware after Reddit user u/SingleMaltStereo uploaded an image to the MyChemicalRomance Reddit community of one that they found in their album. The print is titled The Patient, but the doodling is meant to make the image look like the title character from the original The Crow film. “Someone doodled on my signed insert!” the fan exclaimed.

MCR guitarist Frank Iero surprised some lucky fans with exclusive doodle artwork

Eventually, My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero caught wind of the post and dished the details. In an Instagram post, he admitted that he created the “crow variant” as a “loving way of collaborating with the masterful James Jean.”

“I will let you know there are other variants out there,” he added. “13 total. All different, all 1 of 1. Hoping to see them pop up from time to time.” Speculation seems to be that Iero may have just taken it upon himself to do these doodles.

Another Reddit user, u/ForceFatal, later came forward with another unexpected find: a Hannibal Lecter doodle. “My friend received the Frank special on her insert,” the user quipped.

Iero took to Instagram again later, offering some more clarity on the drawings. “I tend to doodle a bit when signing things,” he explained. “So you will see there will be variations out there. Some repeating, but most not.”

Frank Iero says he created more artwork for the ‘The Black Parade’ 20th anniversary deluxe edition vinyl

What fans have found so far is not all that’s out there. Apparently, Frank Iero creatied a bunch more. Below, find a list of what he says is waiting to be found:

The Crow

Ziggy Stardust

Jerry Only

Phantom of the Opera

Jason Vorhees

Frankenstein

Dracula

King Diamond

Gene Simmons as the Demon

Carl from Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Hannibal Lecter

Mickey Mouse

Batman

Photo by Steph Estrada/Alternative Press