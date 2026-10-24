My Chemical Romance Is in Hot Water Following a Legal Notice From Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

My Chemical Romance have never been afraid to push the envelope and dig into controversy. However, that mindset can also lead to a litany of legal issues. Now, they’ve drawn the ire of an extremely unexpected group.

In a report from TheWrap, Pro Silver Star Ltd., the owner of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, was particularly upset by the band’s performance at the Hollywood Bowl. They had an over-the-top performance depicting an evil dictatorship with armed conflict and lots of American iconography.

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One detail to make their messaging airtight was the use of cheerleaders that looked eerily similar to the Dallas Cowboys. With blue and white outfits, dance numbers, and eventually arming themselves with prop rifles, they thought My Chemical Romance degraded the brand.

“Audience members and online commentators understandably believed that the performers were the real Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders and said so in social media posts that continue to circulate,” a legal document read.

Consequently, Pro Silver Star Ltd. filed a temporary restraining order. In the document, they stressed that they don’t really care about MCR’s music or the message they’re depicting. They just don’t want their performers to even remotely resemble the Dallas Cowboys. “The universe of alternative costume designs is effectively unlimited,” they said.

My Chemical Romance Draws the Ire of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders Brand and Gets Threatened With a Lawsuit

“Their refusal threatens ongoing and irreparable harm to the reputation and goodwill Silver Star has cultivated in the DCC brand,” they continued. “Silver Star thus is left with no choice but to bring this action to protect itself.”

They concluded, arguing that there is no possible way that anyone could be confused by their imagery. As a result, Pro Silver Star Ltd is seeking an undisclosed amount of money from My Chemical Romance in damages to the brand.

“That recognition is no accident,” they stressed. “Silver Star built it through decades of investment and has protected it just as long by regularly monitoring and policing unauthorized uses of the DCC Uniform.”

Legal woes and all, fans seem to be loving the performances from My Chemical Romance. If the leaks are any indication, they’re bound to see them even more. Back in September 2026, rumors swirled online with an alleged album and tour at some point in 2027.

To further add to their enthusiasm, Gerard Way himself said that if anyone deserves new music, it’s their fans. “You guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record, and we’d love to do that. I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’ll be awesome,” Way said during a recent concert.

Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images