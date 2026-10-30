My Chemical Romance Recruits Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers for Surprise New Film Celebrating ‘The Black Parade’

My Chemical Romance will be wrapping up their five-show residency at the historic Hollywood Bowl on October 31, 2026. For their final two shows at the venue, October 30 and 31, the band will screen their new animated short film titled Prelude To The End. The short film coincides with the 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of their 2006 album The Black Parade. This special reissue edition was released on October 23, 2026, and includes six bonus tracks that are rare B-sides and live recordings from 2007.

On October 29, the band released the short animated film, directed by Lauren Tsai. Her studio, Unreal Inc., produced the film, which features brief but interesting cameos. The short film is based on The Dying World, a previous short film by Lauren Tsai created in 2024.

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Tsai voices Astrid, a girl who is studying abroad in New England. At the beginning of the film, we hear the hospital beeps that open The Black Parade album, since the film is a prelude to the album’s opening track, “The End”. Astrid is sitting in the dean’s office, seemingly in big trouble for what she has been drawing in her sketchbook.

After receiving a mysterious call from an unknown number, Astrid goes against the rule on the wall that states, “Don’t get hurt.” While in the Dean’s office, Astrid notices a black hole on her hand. Her teacher tosses her sketchbook down a garbage chute, and Astrid dives in for it. She finds herself within the sketches of her book, encountering a large crow that she’s drawn before. The opening track, “The End”, plays during this scene but stops before it runs into “Dead!”, which is what happens when listening to the album.

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Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers make An Appearance

During the scene where Astrid receives the mysterious phone call, she first checks her voicemail. In this moment, you can hear Billie Eilish as Astrid’s concerned friend. Also in the same scene, Phoebe Bridgers’ voice can be heard as Astrid’s sister. Their voices appear in a brief scene, but nonetheless, fans are thrilled with a collaboration between the artists.

Additionally, actor John C. McGinley voices the dean. He’s known for appearing in the 1999 cult classic film Office Space and the 2000s TV show Scrubs. Hideo Kojima voices the disgruntled teacher. He’s best known for the Metal Gear video game franchise.

In a statement reported by Consequence Of Sound, Lauren Tsai spoke on the experience. “t was an absolute dream to work on this project for The Black Parade and The Dying World. I deeply respect MCR and Gerard’s creative legacy. It has been an honor for him to find inspiration in a world that I’ve created, in the same way I have always admired the worlds that he has built throughout his career.”

Photo by Matthew Simmons/WireImage for AOL Music