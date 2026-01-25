My Chemical Romance Shares Cryptic Teaser, Fans Speculate Everything From New Music to a Makeup Kit

Fans of My Chemical Romance are in for a treat, and it’s not just the 2026 leg of their tour. In a January 2026 post on Instagram, Mikey Way, Frank Iero, and the band account shared a mysterious visual. In flashing green lighting and droopy lettering, the word ‘Phantom’ appears on the screen. The caption reads, “A GAME YOU WILL PLAY,” a vague phrase even the fans online can’t quite pinpoint.

Fans are notably eager for whatever is on the horizon for the group. Tons of people expressed their anxiety and even borderline exasperation about My Chemical Romance and their teasing. The general sentiment suggested that they didn’t want to get their hopes up, despite being feverish in their excitement. One fan shared their fair share of skepticism, evidently having been burned before. “Once bitten twice shy, I’ll believe it when I see it, until then it’s a makeup kit,” they commented.

Videos by VICE

My Chemical Romance Tease Something on the Horizon

Iero’s comments back in February 2025 put even more confusion on this new announcement. In a conversation with NME, he was particularly evasive on whether or not there was new My Chemical Romance music or not. “No, sorry. When that stuff – if that stuff were to happen, we will tell you. We will tell you in the way we want to tell you,” Iero said.

To make matters worse, his L.S. Dunes bandmate Anthony Green wouldn’t budge either. “I’m not at liberty to say, one way or another – I can’t speak on anyone else’s shit. I haven’t seen him sneaking off anywhere,” he noted.

Amidst all of the conspiracy theories and fans praying for the next My Chemical Romance album, the band has been on tour. Moreover, they’ve used the power of performance in order to resolve some old band beef. MCR announced a special October 2026 show with The Used after 20 years of bickering. The news was enough to make one fan freak out in their comments. “FAMILY DIVORCE IS OVER,” one person wrote. “I’VE BEEN WAITING 20 YEARS FOR MY DADS TO STOP FIGHTING.”

The problems between My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way and The Used frontman Bert McCracken were pretty vague for a while. McCracken admitted it was kind of one-sided, suggesting that Way’s sobriety journey felt like a personal attack at the time. Eventually, though, they hashed it out behind the scenes. “We’ve talked since then, and I’ve ran into him,” McCracken said in an interview with Steve-O. “Super cool, like let’s go get coffee. He’s [an] amazing human being, super talented, creative, he does it all.”