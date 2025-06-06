My Chemical Romance ‘Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge’ Deluxe Album: Band Unveils 4K Remastered ‘The Ghost of You’ Music Video

If you felt a chill this morning, that was just Emo Christmas coming early this year! My Chemical Romance has blessed us with a new deluxe edition of their breakout sophomore album, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.

Along with it, they’ve unveiled a 4K remastered version of the music video for “The Ghost of You,” which looks absolutely beautiful. Check it out below!

It’s been over 20 years since Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge was released, and it remains one of the biggest emo/screamo albums of all time, as evident by the fact that it’s still achieving big records. Back in April, it was reported that the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) has certified the album’s biggest single, “Helena,” at 4x Platinum.

Additionally, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)” was certified 3x Platinum, and “The Ghost Of You” went both Gold and Platinum. “You Know What They Do To Guys Like Us In Prison” and “Thank You For The Venom” have both been certified Gold, as well.

Now, fans can relive all the gloomy wonder with an extensive deluxe edition of Three Cheers… which is out now via Reprise Records. “To commemorate the band’s beloved 2004 album, GRAMMY®️ Award-winning producer Rich Costey has done new mixes for the Deluxe Edition,” explains a previously shared press release. “It is also presented with brand new artwork.”

The new edition features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005: previously unreleased live versions of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Helena,” and “The Ghost Of You,” plus a live take on “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison” – originally released as a B-side on the limited edition UK CD single of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).”

During a surprise appearance at an L.A. playback of the Three Cheers… deluxe edition, MCR guitarist Frank Iero surprised fans and made a heartfelt speech. “Thank you guys so much for coming, I really appreciate it,” he said. “The record sounds fucking amazing. Ray [Toro, MCR guitarist] and Rich Costey did an amazing job, it’s one of my favourite listens I’ve had in quite a while.”

“I hope you all enjoy it, thank you guys so much for taking the time to come tonight,” he added, per Kerrang. “Eat some popcorn, cover your eyes, shut the lights off, and listen to the record. Enjoy, and hopefully we’ll see you on tour in the summer.”