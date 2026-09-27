My Chemical Romance’s New Album and Tour May Have Just Leaked

The massive My Chemical Romance comeback album might’ve just been spoiled online. In a post online from an account dedicated to leaks, the emo rock band is allegedly slated to release an album in 2027. Then, that same year, the band is supposedly going to head back on the road for another tour.

Currently, there’s no other information about the rumored album and tour. Moreover, there’s no guarantee that there’s any truth to the post at all. However, that didn’t stop fans from freaking out any less.

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Countless memes of My Chemical Romance frontman Gerard Way filled up the replies. Meanwhile, some fans desperately tried to not get their hopes up. “I wanna get excited and point out that Gerard said we deserve new stuff,” one fan wrote. “But also they just be saying s**t and we’ve been clowning about this for years. Please don’t be messing with us.”

That fan wasn’t wrong. The band previously teased that their diehard fanbase does deserve some new material from them. During a concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Gerard Way recalled the tragic passing of collaborator and dear friend Doug McKean, who unexpectedly passed away a week after seeing him. Not getting to work on another record with his friend made Way realize that he should continue working on new music.

Could a New My Chemical Romance Album Finally Be on the Way?

“You’re like, ‘F—! I’m so excited. We should probably make more songs. [The Foundations Of Decay] was really awesome, let’s keep doing it!’” Way recalled (via Entertainment Weekly). “And then stuff happens — life happens — but just know that we’ve kinda always really wanted to make another record, so. We hope that life allows us to do that.”

“You guys, honestly, you guys kept us alive so long. You guys deserve another record and we’d love to do that. I don’t know when it’ll be, but it’ll be awesome,” the My Chemical Romance frontman continued.

In the meantime, the band has satiated fans’ appetites for more music with deluxe installments of two past albums. They got to devour new releases for their 2004 album Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge and their 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys. Now, they’re sharing a 20th anniversary release of their iconic album The Black Parade on October 23, 2026.

“At the time, we could never have imagined what the record would mean for the band. All we knew is that we had made something crazy, and something we couldn’t wait to get it out into the world,” My Chemical Romance said in a statement.

(Photo by Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)