MY DISCO and Johann Rashid’s “Careless” Video Even Looks Loud

Elvis Guesthouse is a bar on Ave. A in New York City’s East Village. One night, after everyone had left it, visual artist and director Johann Rashid locked himself inside, and filled the room with smoke and lights. “I created the dark feeling of being in a club by myself. In fact I am in a darkened club by myself. Fogged and flickered with light. Sound so loud,” says Rashid.

The result was King Sound, a collaborative series of videos made between Rashid and Melbourne post-rock band MY DISCO.

“I made something simple to catch that feeling I had those years ago, when MY DISCO held me like an image on a screen, like interference in my brain, and built their vibrations into my core.”

“Careless” is the final track on MY DISCO’s 2015 album Severe and the second video in the King Sound series. Shot in monochrome flickers and flashes the video is as hypnotic and mesmerizing as it is abstract.

Rashid says the music itself is about abstraction. “I didn’t want to capture it literally. I wanted to capture how it can’t be captured—that mesmeric throb in our technology infused minds in the deep dark of night.”

‘Severe’ is available now through Temporary Residence Limited.

