My Escape From Syria: Europe or Die (Trailer)

Syria’s brutal civil war has created hundreds of thousands of refugees, civilians who have been forced to leave everything behind at home and travel in search of a new life in Europe.

Ismael, 25, filmed his journey to Germany with 19-year-old Naeem, capturing the most dangerous parts of a perilous trip, including the boat crossing from Turkey to Greece where hundreds of refugees have died this year.

In this exclusive footage, VICE News gives an insight into a desperate trek, as Ismael and Naeem give first-hand accounts of their journey, the life they left behind, and their hopes for the future.

