My Favorite Computer Mouse’s Price Dropped. Buy It Before the Next Tariff Madness.

As of the past six weeks or so, the price on my favorite mouse has remained stuck at $30. It’s a very fair price for an excellent wireless mouse; a deal, even.

But given that its price jumped more than 50% during this spring’s ostensibly tariff-induced price silliness, coupled with this government’s tendency to ad-lib our economic policy, I wouldn’t count on this price remaining the same forever.

If you’re in the market for a mouse, double click that left trigger on this deal. Who knows what the price could be if the trade war heats up again.

comfy and fast

Way back in the early 2010s, I’d give wireless mice a try every so often, only to curse the slowness of their connections to the computer. I’d always go back to a wired mouse for the speed.

Then Logitech introduced “Lightning” wireless connectivity. I was a skeptic. Computer peripheral marketing is full of swanky terms that gloss over the fact that they’re merely fresh attempts to part you from your money.

Lightning turned out to be the real deal. The G305’s 1 millisecond response rate to inputs is, frankly, insane. My major complaint about wireless mice was gone. I haven’t even mentioned how comfortable it is to use.

Using an ergonomically designed mouse significantly reduces wrist pain. It’s been the greatest upgrade to my work-from-home setup that I’ve ever implemented, (pain-free) hands down.

The G305, like any good ergonomic mouse, promotes you to hold it in a way that reduces your risk of developing carpal tunnel pain over long sessions spent in the front of the computer, whether you’re gaming, working, or browsing.

Because it’s wireless, there are no cords or USB-A-to-USB-C adapters to worry about. Just keep one fresh AA battery handy to power it. In practice, I get months of use out of a single battery.

At its wacky, tariff-era price of $45, the G305 is still worth it for most people. But why pay that much? Grab it while it’s $30.