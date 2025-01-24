“My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher” Is My New Preferred Way of Transporting Bedroom Furniture

Did you know futons are Japanese in origin? Me neither! The traditional bedding set usually consists of a mattress and a duvet and is easily foldable to store away and make room during the day. That’s precisely the feature in EXO Games’ ridiculous upcoming title, Futon ga Futonda! With Rocket Launcher, which roughly translates to My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher. There’s no beating around the bush here; this is a 3D physics game where you blow away your futon with a rocket launcher.

Based on a Japanese linguistic pun, “Futon ga Futonda” has a pretty simple premise. You must guide your futon to a predetermined cleaning spot at least one kilometer away. To move it, you blast it with rockets, sending it soaring into the air. Your goal is to get your futon from start to finish without letting it touch the ground.

Screenshot: EXO Games

Some stages in My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher are pretty chill. You’ll stroll through peaceful valleys as you lob explosives at your seemingly indestructible bedding set. Later stages, however, will introduce new obstacles to hinder your path to futon cleanliness. Things like laser beams, solid walls, and attack helicopters will stand between you and the goal, and you’ll need to juggle between keeping your futon in the air and blasting the opposition away.

‘My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher’ …and it fills me with determination

So, I don’t know what drew me to My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher, exactly. The happy thoughts of fresh, clean sheets? The odd usage of everyone’s favorite first-person shooter weapon? Maybe it’s the fact that a game with a premise as ridiculous as this even exists, and I get to live in the same timeline as Futon ga Futonda! With Rocket Launcher.

It’s not the first time EXO Games would grace us with their unhinged ideas. Their previously released game, Poop Spotter ~ A Game to Improve the Quality of Poop ~, is just as stupid as it sounds. In it, you monitor the production line of a poop factory, then spot the differences in cartoonish piles of doodoo and yeeting away the ones not meeting your standards. This is something my 10-year-old cousin loves, and yet, somehow, I’m fascinated. I am a child.

My Futon Flew Away! With Rocket Launcher is set to release on Steam on February 9, 2025.