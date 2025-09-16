My Mama Food Way Better Than This S**t’: Kodak Black Brought Food From Home to High-End Steakhouse With N.O.R.E.

Nothing beats the feeling of a good home cooked meal. It could be the nicest restaurant in the world, but it has to do something pretty magical to recreate that special homeliness. The pomp and pageantry doesn’t even remotely compare. Evidently, Kodak Black understands this, even if he expressed it in his own unique, problematic way. Moreover, New York legend and host of Drink Champs N.O.R.E. was around to tell the tale.

Recently, the rapper turned podcaster went on the Brilliant Idiots podcast with Andrew Schultz and Charlamagne Tha God. There, the trio spoke about rappers with personalities, in which Kodak’s name came up. N.O.R.E., ever the storyteller, immediately recalls a time where his distinct personality was on display.

“I got critique for Kodak Black… Let me tell you something. I’ll accept you back any day of the week. I love Kodak,” he says. “I went to Prime 112 with Kevin Liles and Mike Kyser… this is a prestigious establishment. He walked in there with his own food.”

Kodak Black Brings His Own Plate to High Class Restaurant

N.O.R.E. is blown away by this act. The gall to walk into such an establishment and bring your own food is wild, some blend of rude and kind of hard. But Kodak Black stood on his decision and insisted he made a much better decision. “He had a Haitian plate,” N.O.R.E. recalls. “I looked and I was like, ‘This is either the most disrespectful or the most flyest shit I’ve ever saw.’ … I looked and I was like, ‘Yo Kodak, you’re not going to eat in Prime 112?’ He’s like, ‘This my mama food. My mama food way better than this shit.’”

Charlamagne is mostly bewildered by the idea that someone would go to an expensive restaurant at all if they weren’t going to indulge. But N.O.R.E. understands completely. “‘Cause he’s a gangster,” he laughs. “We have to protect Kodak Black. The same way we had signs to protect DMX, and I did my part, but we… I don’t mean like, be worried about him. I’m saying, yo, the culture has to stand behind him. This is a different individual, right?”