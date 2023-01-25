‘My Turn’ Returns to Tarkovsky’s Oeuvre with ‘Nostalghia’

Waypoint is going back to the fridge for more olive [Editor’s Note: I don’t get this, is this one of your damned memes? – RZ], and in this case olives are minutes of Andrei Tarkovsky movies! Ren’s choice is Nostalghia, which has been called one of Tarkovsky’s most personal films. Join us as we discuss time, memory, and the strange physics of carrying a lit candle across bodies of water.

