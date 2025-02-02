My Two Unconventional Cozy Games Are ‘Ufo 50’ and ‘Escape Academy,’ and I Can Defend Their “Cozy” Status

I think I speak for many people when I say, “Wow, we’re just rolling around in it, huh?” while trying not to wake up screaming at night. So, as a gamer, I figured a nice distraction would hit the spot. And, actually? I learned that UFO 50 and Escape Academy are low-key phenomenal cozy games! They may not fit the “traditional” criteria for the genre, but let me explain.

Yes, I already hyped UFO 50 up. But, rather than speaking generally, I want to shout out two games in the collection that were great for my general sanity. Attactics is a strategy game where you’re controlling little dudes to storm the castle of the opposing team. Every nine seconds, your troops advance one space forward — with the ultimate goal being to remove all the flags from your opponent’s castle. It’s simple to play but hard to master, as you need to understand all of the synergies between the different units.

But, the other UFO 50 game that has me hooked is Devilition. This is another strategy game banger where you’re tasked with slaying demons while saving innocent townsfolk. You have a big grid to play with, and each turn, you have three options of explosives that explode in a specific pattern. Your goal here is to set off a chain reaction of explosions that will take out all the demons. Or, at least enough enemies to match or be less than the number of remaining townsfolk. It’s amazing. It’s the kind of brain stimulant to keep your mind off the world’s woes!

Now, Escape Academy will be much easier to hype up. If you’ve never been to an escape room, Escape Academy is the perfect encapsulation of the experience. You can play it solo, co-op, and you can even go against people to see who can escape a series of rooms first. Plus, there are some genuinely challenging puzzles and solutions to work through. Any game that makes me feel like a genius is great. It’s the kind of self-love you’ll be grateful for!