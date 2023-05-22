This AI Male Sex Toy Is Designed to Extend Your Orgasm Time

It’s time to put the master in masturbation, king. Too long have you spanked your saucisson to little or no avail, when your fine wrist work should have been rewarded with Bellagio-level waterworks. That’s where MYHIXEL’s latest AI men’s sex toy comes in, ready to train your dragon with a rigorously enjoyable, Marvel-movie-style eight-week-long penis boot camp for extending your orgasm—or so it claims.

MYHIXEL’s Control vibrator package, which is the latest offering from the male-focused sex tech startup of the same name, combines all the trappings of an “anatomically realistic” penis stroker with the MYHIXEL II vibrator and “Play,” a Bluetooth-enabled application. The app provides access to an eight-week-long training course of activities that are designed to help folks gain control over their ejaculation experience through customizable stroking patterns and verbal coaching.

As the MYHIXEL team explains, “For many men, [ejaculation] occurs in less than three minutes, which is commonly defined as premature ejaculation. However, some men may experience occasional lack of control or want to improve their time to climax.” That’s why the aptly named Control vibe takes its job, and yours, so seriously; the device was successfully tested on over 500 men in a clinical trial before launching, and found that the majority of users achieved extended ejaculation periods without any medication or loss of penile sensitivity.

So far, the stroker has earned a 4.5-star average rating on the site, with many users singing the praises of its ability to help with their ED. Granted, it’s expensive at nearly $300, but fans say it’s worth the price tag for the bells and whistles. “[It’s] easy to follow, simple [and] effective,” one fan writes, while another explains that the app is especially fun to use with a partner; “I have been practicing some of [the] activities in the app with my girlfriend, and the results are mind-blowing. Definitely recommend [it] even just for the app.”

Photo Courtesy of MYHIXEL

I can’t tell you how many times penis-endowed pals ask me why men’s vibrators suck so much.There are some excellent men’s vibes out there, but it can be a real process to find a stroker that’s high-tech and easy to clean. And while I can’t plop you down on an antique wood milking stool and tell you that MYHIXEL’s vibe will make you cum for the entirety of the The Lords of the Rings movie trilogy (extended edition), it is pretty cool to see a men’s sex toy that has been given so much attention to detail in its design and clinical trial.

Whether you experience ED or just want to go to boot camp with your BFF, MYHIXEL’s latest has caught our attention (and our libido).

Purchase the MYHIXEL Control package here.

