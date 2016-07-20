Finally… Mykki Blanco’s Debut Album Is on Its Way! Here’s a Taster!

Mykki Blanco has spent the past half decade making a career out of being many things at once—a New York club-rap queen, a noise punk, a performance artist, a poet, a musical provocateur, a riot grrrl—but whatever descriptive words you want to throw at her, it’s the art that speaks for itself, and her latest efforts have been shit hot.

Even though Mykki has given us a handful of mixtapes and EPs over the years, we’ve yet to receive a full-length album, and all dreams of one ever materialising faded into dust that time she announced she was quitting music to become an investigative journalist, before launching the careers of other artists on her label Dog Food Music Group.

Videos by VICE

However, Mykki Blanco has since got back in the game, and earlier today she announced on Twitter that her upcoming debut, which is titled Mykki LP, will be released later this year on September 16 via !K7. The album includes a guest spot from Jean Deaux, and the whole thing is produced by Woodkid and Jeremiah Meece.

Ahead of the album’s release, Mykki dropped “The Plug Won’t,” a slow-burning rap track about being straight edge and staying savage. “Reflecting on the situation since you acting agitated, I just want a break from all the petty mental masturbation,” Mykki raps over a minimal beat and heavy bass. “God, set me straight, please show me right, let’s bridge this gap, let’s please not fight.”

Listen to whole track below, click here to pre-order the album, and scroll down to read the full Mykki LP tracklist:

1. “I’m In A Mood”

2. “Loner” feat. Jean Deaux

3. “High School Never Ends”

4. “Interlude 1”

5. “My Nene”

6. “The Plug Won’t”

7. “Hideaway feat. Jeremiah Meece”

8. “Interlude 2”

9. “You Don’t Know Me”

10. “Fendi Band”

11. “For The Cunts”