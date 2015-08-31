PREMIERE: Listen to Mykki Blanco’s Wild “Coke White, Starlight”



Photo by Jack Mannix, courtesy of Mykki Blanco

New York rapper Mykki Blanco has been blowing minds and upending expectations both in music and outside of it for several years, and 2015 is no different. Blanco is putting out a new project in less than a month to kick off his new label, Dogfood Music Group. C-ORE is due September 18, and it will feature tracks from label artists Violence, Psychoegyptian, and Yves Tumor, as well as Blanco himself. The first of those Blanco tracks, “Coke White, Starlight,” premiered on VICE’s Beats1 radio show last night and is now available to stream exclusively on Noisey below.

“They don’t want to see a man in a dress succeed,” Blanco intones as the track begins, and the rest of “Coke White, Starlight,” is a strong argument for why that “they” needs to fuck right off and be real with themselves. Over clanging, propulsive electronic production, Blanco tears through funny lines like “mimosas in my sauna / then I roll to Benihana” and makes sure it’s clear what kind of lineage these rapid-fire bars fit into: “my older sister swear she used to fuck on Cappadonna / oh nah, my bad, it was Meth.” But if shouting out a couple Wu-Tang members might suggest that this sound is retrograde, don’t worry: It’s futuristic as hell, drifting into a hazy, zoned-out second half where Blanco mumbles about an opium room. I’m not sure what kind of drugs this song is for—maybe all of them at once? Check it out below, and stay tuned for C-ORE, coming next month.

