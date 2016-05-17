Mykki Blanco’s Powerful “High School Never Ends” Video Will Break Your Heart

Details are scarce surrounding American rapper Mykki Blanco‘s forthcoming new album, but the video for the lead single “High School Never Ends” is a powerful first taste.

The clip was co-produced by Iconoclast, The FADER, and K7, and brings the classic Romeo and Juliet love story tragedy into modern Germany, inserting new subtexts about homophobia and racism into the familiar format. As in the Shakespearean version of the story, revenge and violence tears the lovers’ lives apart. The striking video was directed by Matt Lambert, and the song was produced by and features French artist Woodkid.

According to Lambert and Blanco, the clip is meant to also reference the ongoing refugee crisis in Europe, and the “us vs them” mentality in general.



Watch it above and catch the latter performing at Moogfest in Durham, North Carolina later this week.