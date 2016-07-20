Mykki Blanco Announces Debut Album, Shares Love-Questioning New Single “The Plug Won’t”

New York rapper, Mykki Blanco, has finally announced his debut album after releasing music to widespread acclaim for almost half a decade. Titled Mykki, the record was co-produced by Woodkid and Jeremiah Meece (formerly of The-Drum) and will arrive on September 16 via his own label Dogfood Music Group and !K7. Michael David Quattlebaum Jr., Blanco’s given name, has also shared the record’s introspective, love-questioning second single “The Plug Won’t”, following the Romeo and Juliet-retelling video for “High School Never Ends.”

In a quote accompanying the track’s YouTube upload, the artist said: “The new album track ‘The Plug Won’t’ asks itself, why do I need love? Why do we need love? Who fucking needs love? As the protagonist comes to understand that ‘love’ found in the haze of sex and drugs, ruled by club culture, may never lead to the real thing.”

Videos by VICE

Follow Alexander on Twitter.

