Afraid of Leaked Nudes? This Storage Service Says They’ll Be Safe and Sound

Every friend group has one: the hot person with a tote bag full of Elf Bars, a dog-eared copy of The Four Agreements, and no more storage space left on their phone. That last issue really sucks all the time, but especially when they have to delete those precious thot shots from their phone in order to snap pics at their cousin’s graduation ceremony. Life is too short to not have all the space in the world for a rich ecosystem of personal digital content, which is why Mylio Photos was invented. It’s a next-level storage system alternative from the iCloud.

Unlike many cloud-based photo storage services, Mylio Photos won’t share your friend’s data with random third party companies. As Mylio explains, “Privacy is a hot topic these days, and for good reason […] These companies may claim to protect your data, but breaches and leaks have shown that every system is foolproof.” Mylio Photos, on the other hand, keeps your media firmly on your devices, ensuring that your memories remain private and secure. The desktop and smartphone system offers all the typical offerings of the cloud, including remote access and storage that won’t eat up your memory. But it also automatically syncs your content, and includes Mach 3+ levels of GOATed AI-powered tools that can tag anything important to you—not just familiar faces, but specific objects, activities, and places you want to return to.

Photo Courtesy of Mylio Photos

Most importantly, Mylio can function without the internet, and [toots air horn] without your money, because it’s free. Not to wax on like a retro mattress emporium infomercial, but that’s pretty sick. And as technological advancements start to veer towards, say, robocops in the NYC subways, it feels nice to win one with an idiot-proof organizational system for your private life. Especially one that actually keeps it private.

Now go get shutter-happy.

Learn more about Mylio Photos here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals?Sign up for our newsletter.