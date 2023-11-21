Phone Full of Spicy Pics? This Secure Photo Service Is On Sale for BFCM

Is your iPhone storage full, again, even though you still have loads of hole shots to shoot this holiday season? Sad. Luckily, we see you, we feel for you, and we want to help your esteemed pics stay in production. But instead of shelling out for (and filling up) even more space on the iCloud, may we humbly suggest investing in a storage system that won’t share your data with random third-party companies? Consider Mylio, which is offering a bangin’ Black Friday and Cyber Monday deal on some of its most popular tools.

Image Courtesy of Mylio Photos

Now, first and foremost, Mylio is a free desktop and mobile application that lets you organize pictures by date and location with the assistance of AI-powered tools that can tag not just your boo’s face, but specific objects or subjects you may want to keep tabs on. Mylio can also function without the internet, automatically sync your content, and, perhaps most importantly, won’t share your data with sketchy third-party companies. As Mylio states about its decision to prioritize privacy, “[Other] companies may claim to protect your data, but breaches and leaks have shown that every system is foolproof.” That’s nice for anyone, but especially for hot people who want to keep their privates private.

Right now, Mylio is offering a triple threat bundle of Mylio Photos+, Radiant Photo, and VIEWBUG Platinum for under a hundo, which is almost $400 off the typical price of all three services if purchased separately. For those who don’t know, Radiant Photo is a photo editing company that takes pride in being “100% owned and operated by real photographers,” and in creating “quality software that’s priced fairly.” It also allows for you to train your editing presets in the app, so that they can deliver exactly what you want at the swipe of a finger. Similarly, VIEWBUG Platinum helps everyone from photographers to creatives to your aunt who sells painted rocks on Facebook Marketplace have the ability to share their edited images with other VIEWBUG users and enter them in photo contests. As for Mylio Photos+? Well, it’s like a souped-up version of Mylio, which means it’ll let you create local backup on hard drives you own while be the “only complete solution that offers Cloud independence, [and is] 8x faster and 8x more affordable than Cloud storage.”

It’s a pretty sweet package for any season, but especially as we attempt to organize our spiciest memories from 2023.

Happy hole-idays, superstar.

Sign up for Mylio Photos here.

