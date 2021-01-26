MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Banned From Twitter For Good

Even his pillow’s “patented, interlocking fill” won’t be enough to give MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell a peaceful night’s sleep right now.

His friend Donald Trump lost the election and is no longer president. Major retailers have dropped his products over his support of the Capitol riots. He is embroiled in legal action against a newspaper over a report he was romantically involved with “30 Rock” actor Jane Krakowski. He is facing a potential billion-dollar lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems for spreading baseless conspiracy theories about election fraud.

And now Twitter has permanently banned him, cutting him off from his 500,000 followers.

Late on Monday night, Twitter announced Lindell had been banned for repeatedly spreading lies claiming that Trump won the presidential election.

“The account you referenced has been permanently suspended due to repeated violations of our Civic Integrity Policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told VICE News.

The decision is part of a sweeping effort by Twitter targeting users who spread misinformation about the election result and those who helped incite the Capitol riots on Jan. 6. Earlier this month, the company permanently banned Trump as part of its crackdown.

Lindell’s ban could have an impact on his plans to run for governor in Minnesota in 2022, hindering his ability to communicate with supporters and voters.

But the Twitter ban is just the latest fallout from Lindell’s unflinching support for Trump and pushing of conspiracy theories about the election being stolen.

Last week a raft of retailers announced they were cutting ties to Lindell and MyPillow, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Kroger, H-E-B, and BJ’s. While the retailers maintained publicly that the decisions were linked to poor sales, Lindell himself said it was linked to his support for Trump and part of a wider trend of “cancel culture.”

“The [retailers] were afraid of being boycotted by customers because they live in fear of all these attack groups,” Lindell told Business Insider last week. “And they’re not their customers. What’s going to happen to them now is that all the real customers are going to be very upset.”

Dominion Voting Systems, which announced a $1.3 billion lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani on Monday, has warned Lindell that a lawsuit is “imminent” if he doesn’t stop sharing baseless conspiracy theories about the company’s machines.

Those theories originated among QAnon supporters but were quickly spread widely by Trump and his allies as part of their effort to overturn the election.

Lindell has never wavered in his support for Trump, and in recent weeks he has funded and participated in “Stop the Steal” rallies across the country, though he claimed he did not fund trips in support of the protests on Jan. 6 that turned violent with the storming of the Capitol.

Despite the violence at the Capitol, Lindell continues to support Trump and called the Jan. 6 incident “very peaceful,” blaming “undercover antifa that dressed as Trump people” for the riots.

“Donald Trump will be our president for the next four years,” Lindell claimed in an interview on Newsmax earlier this month.