Mysterious Mecca-Based Ambient Techno Producer MSYLMA Has Come Into Our Lives

Vent is a Cairo dance club that brings in some of the biggest names in electronic music. It also features some of the Middle East’s best up-and-coming producers, one of which is the Mecca-based MSYLMA who posted an EP Sworn Star Sites to SoundCloud earlier this month. Marrying dirty ambience and lo-fi techno to a fabulist aesthetic with track titles such as “Darkness, and the night, and the Wolf Whisperer,” this is easily one of the most intriguing experimental electronic releases to emerge from the holiest city in the Muslim world.

(Note: All translations are from Google translate and may not accurately reflect the Arabic originals)

Videos by VICE

Listen to the 17-minute titular track below.