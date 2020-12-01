Mysterious Monolith Update: Romanian Monolith Disappears in Middle of Night

It’s happened again, another monolith has disappeared. Following in its Utah counterpart’s footsteps, the Romanian monolith has suddenly vanished.

The monolith was placed near an ancient Dacian Fortress dating back to B.C. times. Now only a shallow, rubble-holding, square-shaped hole is the only thing that remains of the structure, as seen in a video posted by Jurnal FM.

UPDATE: The Romanian monolith has disappeared.,” the editor-in-chief of local newspaper Ziar Piatra Neamt, which first reported the monolith’s existence, wrote in an email to me this morning.

The monolith’s disappearance occurred Monday. It also happened to be the night of Saint Andrews Day—which is associated with supernatural activity like sinister wolves being able to talk and people turning into werewolves, according to the Romania-Insider.

“The monolith found near the archaeological site of an old Dacian Stronghold disappeared on the night of Saint Andrew, when reportedly, a bright light surrounded the object,” Journal FM reported. “Locals thought the light came from a car, but the light pointed towards the sky.”

Still no word on how the silver monolith arrived in the Romanian town of Piatra Neamt. This one was a seemingly more scrappy, off-brand version of its stoic Utahnian cousin, as its face showed scratches and etched designs mimicking that of notebook doodles.

However, we may now know what happened to the original monolith.

According to an Instagram post by photographer Ross Bernards, four men came to the site after Bernards had finished snapping some shots of the internet-famous structure. They had a wheelbarrow with them and started pushing against the structure until it finally fell.

“They quickly broke it apart as they were carrying the wheelbarrow that they had brought one of them looked back at us and said ‘leave no trace,’” Bernards post reads. “If you’re asking why we didn’t’s stop them well, they were right to take it out. We stayed the night and the next day hiked to a hill top overlooking the area where we say at least 70 different cars (and a plane) in and out. Cars parking everywhere in the delicate desert landscape. Mother Nature is an artist, it’s best to leave the art in the wild to her.”