Mystery Deepens After Aspiring Rapper Who Was ‘Afraid of Heights’ Is Found Dead in School Chimney

On Mother’s Day, May 10, 2026, a mother expected to spend the day with her son, known professionally as A.K.NASH, at the nursing home, visiting his grandmother. The day before, on May 9, she heard from her son, who confirmed he would be there. He never arrived. Sophia Wood began plastering missing-persons flyers around their Queens neighborhood in New York City. The mother prayed for answers, but received the most heartbreaking news at the end of June.

On June 30, the body of 29-year-old Matthew Callado was discovered. His decomposing body had been wedged inside a local school’s smokestack. The chimney is attached to P.S./I.S. 113 Anthony J. Pranzo at 87 Street and 78 Avenue in Glendale, NY. An exterminator discovered the body while investigating the putrid smell, which turned out to be a decomposing corpse. It’s a tragic end to a life, the song of a worried mother. Sophia Wood told the New York Post, “There’s a void in my gut. I walk around in a daze; I still haven’t believed it.”

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There are still no answers as medical examiners continue to investigate this mysterious death. Because of this, Wood plans to hire her own private investigator, hoping to find answers herself, as she desperately needs closure. “The cops have nothing. There’s no cameras. There’s no videos. No footage of how he ended up there, how he got into the school; there’s nothing”.

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What We Know About The 29-YEAR-OLD Aspiring Rapper

Matthew Callado was raised in the East Elmhurst neighborhood in Queens, NY. The neighborhood is located right up against LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Before his disappearance, Callado expected to start a new job as a residential aide at a Breaking Ground shelter. His passion was music, with the aspiring rapper posting tracks to his SoundCloud under the name A.K.NASH. Collado’s mother listens to his songs to reconnect with her son, stating, “That’s how I heard his voice now.”

Wood and investigators have noted that Collado’s fear of heights adds another layer of mystery, with Wood stating, “My son was afraid of heights, so him climbing up there? That is not my son,” Wood said. “He hates fire. He hates smoke. A chimney? It doesn’t jive with my son and who he was.”

Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images