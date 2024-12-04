Mystery Disease in Southwest Congo Leaves 143 Dead in 2 Weeks

A mysterious disease in southwest Congo has killed dozens of people in the span of just two weeks.

The deputy provincial governor, Rémy Saki, told The Associated Press that between 67 and 143 people died between November 10 and November 25. The flu-like symptoms associated with the disease include fever, headache, cough, and anemia, according to Provincial Health Minister Apollinaire Yumba.

Videos by VICE

Yumba advised individuals in the area to remain cautious and avoid contact with dead bodies.

For now, “A team of epidemiological experts is expected in the region to take samples and identify the problem,” Saki told AP.

Cephorien Manzanza, a civil society leader in Congo, said the situation is concerning, as the number of infected individuals continues to rise without any sort of clarity on the disease and with limited treatment options available.

“Panzi is a rural health zone, so there is a problem with the supply of medicines,” Manzanza said.

In fact, many of the sick individuals unfortunately died in their own homes without the proper treatment, Saki and Yumba said.

The Guardian also reported that women and children were most impacted by the disease, according to a local epidemiologist.

A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed that the agency is aware of the disease and is cooperating with local health services.