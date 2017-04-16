Mysteryland 2017 Has Officially Been Cancelled

After weeks of rumors and leaks, organizers for Mysteryland officially announced its cancellation for 2017. Organizers claimed “unforeseen circumstances,” as the cause for the cancellation in a Facebook announcement yesterday.

“Since 2014, we have strived to produce the best possible experience for our festival attendees, and are truly humbled by all of the love and support that you, the artists, the beautiful venue of Bethel Woods Center for the Arts and the Town of Bethel have shown us as we celebrated life through music, culture and art,” the festival wrote.

Ticket purchasers will receive refunds and they will be processed automatically.

This year’s Mysteryland was set to include headlines such as LCD Soundsystem and Major Lazer.

Read the entire announcement below. In 2016, we worked with photographer Loren Wohl to create GIFs of Mysteryland’s best moments.