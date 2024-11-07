‘Personalize It to a Perfect Fit’: Meet the World’s First Flexible External Vulva Vibrator

As someone who pays my bills by writing about sex toys, I thought I’d seen every type of sex toy that the world wide web has to offer—taking brands that boast about their innovation and originality with a grain of salt. How many riffs on a vibrator can there be, after all? However, when I stumbled across MysteryVibe’s Legato flexible labia and vulva stimulator I thought: now here’s something I haven’t seen before.

a Look at The MysteryVibe Legato

Turns out, that’s no coincidence: the Legato is the world’s first—yes, you read that right— flexible vulva vibrator, designed with “revolutionary body-adapting material” that adapts to all labia shapes and sizes. The design of the toy lets is sit securely on the labia so it can deliver vibrations evenly, while the opening in the middle of the toy lets you keep it on during penetrative sex, giving you an extra realm of stimulation.

The toy’s one-of-a-kind design was constructed with a purpose: to help people struggling with vaginal dryness or arousal disorder. The toy’s motors are strategically placed to stimulate all parts of the labia and vulva, which helps enhance arousal and your body’s natural lubrication.

Of course, just because it’s a medical-grade toy doesn’t mean you have to be struggling with symptoms to enjoy it. Who doesn’t want more arousal and pleasure in their life? But because it is designed by doctors and clinically proven to work, you get to use your FSA/HSA money on a high-end sex toy, which is a win.

Already, the toy is earning rave reviews online, with a nearly 5-star rating backing it up. You don’t have to be a sex toy pro to benefit from Legato, either. “Legato is a great first vibrator for anyone looking to explore and discover external stimulation, especially if they are not sure about or experience pain from internal stimulation,” says the brand. “Every body is unique, [and] Legato’s bendability allows users to personalize it to perfect fit their labia and vulva in ways other vibrators cannot. You never have to worry that Legato won’t be a good fit.”

It’s fit isn’t the only area where it’s flexible, either. The toy has eight different vibrational patterns and sixteen different intensity levels, giving you a wide terrain to explore. Plus, it syncs up to an app, so it can also function as a partner-controlled sex toy (if that’s what you like).

final thoughts

Whether you’re looking to improve your sexual health or spice up your sex life, what better way to do so than with a whole new type of toy that’s reinventing what bringing pleasure to the world—and just as importantly, your labia and vulva—looks like.