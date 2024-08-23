This Vibrator Seriously Improves Your Prostate Health While Getting You Off

The doctor is in, and he has a prescription: The Molto anal and prostate vibrator from MysteryVibe. Yes, you read that right. The Molto is a powerhouse when it comes to boosting men’s sexual health, helping to prevent prostatitis symptoms that can derail your sex life—even in your thirties. Best of all? You can use your Flexible Spending Account or Health Savings Account to purchase it.

The Molto is slim and flexible, with a neck that can bend to fit different body shapes as it delivers targeted vibrations to the prostate or anus. (Or the vagina or pelvic floor—it’s technically a gender-neutral toy.) But while it’s customizable to all genders, men’s sexual health and wellness is where the Molto really shines.

Like all MysteryVibe toys, the Molto flexible vibrator was designed by a team of urologists, OB-GYNs, & physical therapists to help folks improve their sexual health (and has the clinical trials to back it up). But don’t let the sterile medical speak fool you—the Molto places just as much importance on taking your satisfaction to new levels.

How it works

The Molto has sixteen different vibration settings that can be synced up with a whole catalog of vibration patterns when you use the MysteryVibe app, giving you seemingly endless opportunities to explore what feels best to you. While the Molto is a great pick for solo play, you can hand over control to your partner through the MysteryVibe app, which can control the Molto at up to 30 feet away.

Because of its slim design—about the width of a finger—it’s also a beginner-friendly toy for men who might only just be starting to explore the world of prostate orgasms.

Whether in the name of health or pleasure, massaging the prostate helps release the buildup of prostatic fluid, which otherwise causes inflammation and contributes to poor prostate and sexual health. When you use the Molto, it helps move the stuck fluid and increase blood flow- not just reducing inflammation but also preventing against cancer.

Suffice it to say that while the Molto looks out for your longevity, it certainly does not deny one the pleasures of more, shall we say, instant gratifications. Freeing up built-up prostatic fluids is not only good for your health—it also increases the power and intensity of your ejaculations for a more ~explosive~ experience.