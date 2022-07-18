This Male Vibrator Is the Tesla of Multi-Tasking Penis Toys

What can steer with no hands, has more motor power than a Sea-Doo (well, it feels that way), and tickles your perineum like a pro? We’re not talking about him. My horny kinfolk, meet the Tenuto 2 vibrator from MysteryVibe, which is the world’s first remote-controlled, wearable sex toy for penises of its kind:

There are plenty of vibrating cock rings and butt plugs out there, we’ve never seen a toy quite like the Tenuto 2: it’s a hybrid C-ring, clitoral and perineum stimulator, and remote-controlled sex toy packed into one apparatus. And while our sex toy pantry overfloweth with wine stoppers for sperm, Shrek anal plugs, and cock rings that looks like serpents, this is the first penis toy we’ve seen that does that much multi-tasking with so much sophistication—the Tesla of peen-wearing sex toys, if you will. And right now, it’s 15% off.

If all of this sounds a little intimidating, don’t sweat it: The MysteryVibe site has a ton of literature and video content available about the Tenuto 2 to answer all your NSFW questions. However, it’s also a very intuitive toy; just slide your saucisson into the ring—which is completely size-adjustable—to maintain your erection longer, and enjoy the sensation of having pulsating, simultaneous vibrations travel from your shaft to your perineum, all while stimulating all your partner’s parts, too, with its vibrating attachment. It’s like having your own one-man jug band who won’t quit until you reach O-Town.

Then there’s the Tenuto 2’s app technology, which allows you to customize the vibrational patterns of its six motors, and/or get your partner off à la distance for up to two hours. And don’t worry, Big Brother’s not peeping this spank sesh. “The technology doesn’t ask for any data,” explains a MysteryVibe rep in a video on the site. “It’s there to facilitate exploration, discovery, [and to] encourage play time and figuring out what works for you.”

Whether you’re seeking a new partner-play toy or want to experience the solo joys of a combined P-spot and shaft-strokin’ orgasm, it seems like the Tenuto 2 is worthy of a spot on the nightstand. In the words of one reviewer named Frank, “It has really helped me in more ways than you can imagine—it’s like I had a new penis replaced. [This vibrator] turned a 47-year-old back into a [18]-year-old kid with testosterone flowing through his veins again.” You go Frank, and three cheers to toys that go extra hard.

Learn more about the Tenuto 2 on MysteryVibe.

