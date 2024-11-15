This Mind-Blowing Wearable Vibrator Is 30% Off Right Now

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

MysteryVibe’s Tenuto Mini is something of an outlier in the sex tech industry. It’s not just a good sex toy, it’s a device that can genuinely make sex better for people with phalluses. And it’s available at MysteryVibe’s store for 30% off right now.

Here’s the thing: men and others who have phalluses sometimes get shafted (ha) by the world of sexual wellness. Part of that is just the way sex toys are marketed, and part of it is a lack of awareness. Phallus-havers don’t always know how vast the multiverse of pleasure available to their genitals can be. That’s where the Tenuto Mini comes (ha) in.

The Tenuto Mini is the sort of sequel, follow-up, spin-off, to the Tenuto 2, one of MysteryVibe’s flagship phallus-centric products. It’s a small, semi-rigid ring clad in platinum-cured medical grade silicone (the good shit), with three internal motors.

Stay hard and you ain’t gotta get hard

Analog cock rings typically function by constricting blood flow into (and out of) the phallus, maintaining the erection, increasing its rigidity and often intensifying sensation. The Tenuto Mini takes a different approach. It’s not designed to throttle your phallus within an inch of its life, it fits around the base of the shaft tight enough to feel snug but it doesn’t squeeze. I tested it with a variety of different body types and phalluses of different shapes and sizes and always found that it could fit snugly in place even around a non-erect phallus.

Okay but if it’s not squeezing, how does it keep you hard? The real magic of the Tenuto Mini though, lies not in the pressure it applies to the phallus but in its three motors. Vibration stimulates bloodflow. That’s why a vulva will almost always get wetter when stimulated by a vibrator than it will by manual or suction toy stimulation alone. Increased bloodflow means increased physical arousal, increased sensitivity, and of course greatly enhanced pleasure.

When it’s settled in place and turned on, the Tenuto Mini sends buzzy vibrations deep into the tissues around the phallus and the shaft itself. Trans women I tested it with got a little weak in the knees at this point, and even cis men audibly gasped. Honestly it’s like a switch that takes a phallus from zero to mahogany almost instantly — even with partners I knew had trouble achieving or maintaining an erection un-aided.

While it does definitely increase the longevity of an erection, the stimulation can become a bit numbing after a while — like a long while though, like 20 minutes on high vibration. Make sure you turn it on and off throughout your session, and don’t just leave it going the whole time or you or your partner might end up with a numb or too-sensitive-to-touch phallus. That’s also just good advice for any vibrating toy, no matter what genitals you have. Ramp up intensity and dial it back cyclically, don’t just race to the finish line.

What’s fun for the top is (more) fun for the bottom

Adding to the fun the Tenuto Mini (and its 16 vibration settings) offers is the included app that lets you customize and even control the vibration intensity and pattern remotely. Even at its lower settings, the vibration is strong enough that it turns any phallus into a vibrator for the receiving partner.

The buttons on the Tenuto Mini are a little hard to reach when it’s in use, but that’s where the remote functions really come in handy. My favorite way to use the Tenuto Mini is to control it with the iOS app while I’m getting railed, it adds a whole new dimension of sensation for both me and a partner in a way that is just an absolute delight to experiment with. As the bottom, the closer the Tenuto Mini gets to your body, the more intense and toe-curling the vibrations become — and you can absolutely feel them through the phallus while it’s inside you.

For the top, the vibrations not only intensify sensation and the hardness of an erection, but greatly intensify orgasm, and your girl has receipts to prove it. Partners who are normally people who experience short but intense orgasms are suddenly coming for two to three times as long and reduced to a breathless lump in the aftermath.

MysteryVibe also advertises that the Tenuto Mini will increase the power of one’s ejaculation and all I can say about that is: Make sure you watch your aim, and beware of crossfire. What would’ve once landed on the lower back, stomach, cheek, or chin, could very likely end up shot across the room or straying perilously close to an eye — yours or that of a nearby observer. Don’t ask (or do, but just not while you’re at work).