5 Vibrators That Will Improve Your Sexual Health, One Orgasm at a Time

When you click on or buy through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I’ve been testing toys from MysteryVibe for several years now. Pick any toy in the MysteryVibe store and it’s probably been inside me or a partner, or partners. The Crescendo 2 kept me company through a messy breakup, the Molto helped me re-discover the joys of butt stuff, the two Tenutos have completely changed the way I use strap-ons, and the Legato, well, we’ll get to her.

Here we’ll be discussing five of my personal favorites from MysteryVibe’s back catalog, what I like about them, and how they might help improve your sex life.

Six Motors, One Hole

The Crescendo 2 is one of the first MysteryVibe products I ever had the pleasure of testing. I was skeptical at first, it didn’t look like any other vibrator out there. It was a little oblong, not as round as internal vibrators usually are, and it was flexible like a big purple finger. But I very quickly (like really quickly) learned not to judge this particular book by its cover.

This little thing has six motors inside it, and they can each vibrate independently of one another. If a regular vibrator is like a sound bar, the Crescendo 2 is like 6.1 surround sound inside your vagina. Its varied stimulation and customizable shape can really help you explore what you like, and how you like it. Use it by yourself first before you use it with a partner, experiment, be silly, see what its different vibration patterns (and intensities) do for you. You might surprise yourself, just, maybe have some towels handy.

Molto bene!

The Molto doesn’t exactly look like a sex toy, but it’s designed to target the P-spot (prostate) with laser precision, not look like every other butt plug on the market. Its shaft is relatively thin compared to other butt plugs or vibrators designed for anal play, but that makes it a very approachable toy. Because of the size, I had no trouble using it, even though at the time I was very out of practice re: anal sex.

For people with P-spots, it’s a shortcut to throbbing, full-body orgasms that will probably change your relationship with anal sex forever. So be careful, you might awaken something in yourself. Even if you don’t have a P-spot, the Molto’s targeted vibrations can definitely get you off — which can be a surprise if anal sex doesn’t usually do it for you. The internal structures of the vagina and clitoris aren’t far away from the spot the Molto rests against once it’s inside you.

The Molto is also a good pick if you’re curious about anal sex but don’t like the in-out-in-out of it all. The friction can be uncomfortable no matter how much lube you use. If that’s the case for you, no worries! The Molto doesn’t move much at all once it’s in place.

Getting Up and Getting Off

MysteryVibe toys have taught me a lot about how different parts of the human body work. The Tenuto 2 and Tenuto Mini are designed to not only stimulate your phallus from the base of the shaft, but also improve erectile firmness and longevity by increasing blood flow. Testing these with partners, I found that they’re pretty effective at doing just that, especially for trans women on hormone replacement therapy.

Estrogen and progesterone-based HRT can make it difficult to achieve or sustain an erection, and the Tenuto 2 and Mini offer non-clinical options that also greatly enhance sensation. HRT can also change the way sexual stimulation feels, making your genitals more sensitive to vibration.

Wetter is Better

The Legato is one of the latest additions to the MysteryVibe lineup, designed for exterior stimulation of the vulva while leaving an opening for penetrative play or other stimulation. It can get a little crowded down there if you have the Legato in place while you’re trying to get railed, but when paired with a penetrative toy (like the Crescendo 2) it’s kind of mind-blowing. The vibrations are rumbly and powerful, which (like the Tenuto 2 and Mini) can improve blood flow to the area making the vulva and vagina much more sensitive and wetter than ever.

Though my favorite way to use it was flying solo. It’s a surprisingly great grinding toy. Just lay down on your stomach, settle it between you and a pillow, or just in your underwear, and get to work.