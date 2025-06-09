Peaches and Carrots Collide in This Planetary Peach THC-Infused Soda

Can I interest you in an orbit around the planet? Untitled Art’s Mystic Orbit Planetary Peach THC-Infused Soda has a galactic theme and fizzy, fuzzy peach flavor that is practically addictive — ‘cause it tastes good, not because weed’s addictive.

If you’re considering hopping in the spaceship, read my review of this spacey drink first.

Just Enough for Earthlings

These drinks have a modest THC dosage. Each can contains 4mg Delta-9 THC, which is a low to medium dose, depending on your THC tolerance.

If you’re new to cannabis products and edibles, this can be a great starting point. The 4mg THC is likely enough to help you feel a light, floaty sensation. However, there are lower-dose drinks out there if you want a super shy dosage, such as the Cycling Frog 2.5mg THC drinks.

A Gentle Orbit

Sadly, me and my high tolerance didn’t feel much of the effects. After two drinks (8mg THC) I felt relaxed and content, but not particularly high. Again, I think the average Joe or Jane would have a more distinct experience, but veteran stoners should seek out drinks with higher dosages, or maybe drink these really fast. Which isn’t hard once you taste them…

Peaches and Cream — I Mean Carrots

The Planetary Peach flavor is out of this world, as Untitled Art intended. It has that slight soda fizz, but a velvety texture that’s perfect for smooth sipping.

The ingredients include peach juice concentrate as well as carrot juice. Carrot juice??? The second I saw it on the can, I could taste it, but not in a weird or earthy way. The carrot juice brought sweetness and balance to what might’ve otherwise been an overly fruity flavor profile. And while we’re here, I’d like to say carrots are an underrated drink ingredient. I had a carrot beer once, and it blew my mind.

The peach flavor is prominent and juicy, and I didn’t detect much hemp flavor. I don’t mind a little hempiness, but some people really hate it, and I get that. No one wants to feel like they’re drinking grass. These are more like you’re sucking down fresh, fizzy peach juice. As far as taste and texture go, these get a 10/10.

A Fruity and Fun Look

The Mystic Orbit vibe is definitely cosmic. The drinks have a playful design, with little stars, planets, and fruit graphics all over the can. This bright energy matches the drink’s flavor well, so it feels like you know exactly what you’re getting.

While the design is pleasing, it has a more youthful and casual aura than some of the THC drinks with more elegant and refined can designs, such as BRĒZ, with its oil slick look. But I am obsessed with the labeling “Social Elixir.” It’s so much more enticing than “tonic” or “seltzer.”

Space Travel, But Make It Affordable

At about $47 for a 12-pack, this is one of the most affordable THC drinks I’ve had. That’s less than $4 per can! So, for all my budget cannabis users, I highly recommend you give the Mystic Orbit drinks a shot.

As much as I love the Planetary Peach, I don’t think anyone would regret getting the variety pack and experiencing all four Mystic Orbit flavors: Galactic Grape, Lunar Lemon, and Cosmic Orange.

Peachy and Kind

If you were hoping Untitled Art’s Mystic Orbit Planetary Peach THC-Infused Soda would send you to another galaxy, you might be disappointed by the 4mg THC dosage. But if you want a gentle high, it’s perfect. The peach flavor knocks it out of the planetary park, and from now on I’ll think of peaches and carrots as secret lovers.

Other THC Drinks You Can Find Here on Earth

SOUL’s Out of Office Cucumber Melon Lime THC Drink is just as delicious as Mystic Orbit, but has a more mature, cocktail-adjacent flavor profile that is ideal if the peach is too fruity or sweet for you.

The BRĒZ OG Lemon Elderflower THC Drink comes in different doses, so you can choose your potency. But the Lion’s Mane mushrooms in the formula deliver a lifted, slightly trippy high you won’t get with normal THC drinks.

Cycling Frog Seltzers come in every dosage you can think of, from 2.5mg THC to 50mg THC. You can send yourself into a blackhole (but a fun one) or maybe stop at the moon.