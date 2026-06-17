Mystikal Receives Sentencing in 2022 Louisiana Rape Case

Louisiana rapper Mystikal, 55, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape.

The incident dates back to 2022, when one of Mystikal’s female business associates came forward with allegations. She claimed that he had violently attacked her and raped her in his home. He denied the claims initially, but has been held without bond ever since being arrested. He eventually agreed to a plea deal in March 2026.

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On June 16, he returned to court, according to ABC News local affiliate WBRZ. During the sentencing, Mystikal—whose real name is Michael Tyler—addressed the victim in court. “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” he said. Mystikal was handed down a sentencing of two decades behind bars, stemming from his March plea deal.

If he serves his full sentence, Mystikal will not be released from prison until he’s 75 years old

Interestingly, WBRZ also reported that, on June 12, Mystikal filed a motion to withdraw his plea. He stated that he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences” before confessing to the crime. Per the filing, Mystikal felt he was “under significant emotional distress and felt substantial pressure to make an immediate decision.”

When charges were first filed, Mystikal faced multiple incitements. Among them were first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment in the assault, simple robbery, and simple criminal damage to property,

Collectively, these charges carried a possible life sentence. Ultimately, he pleaded guilty to an amended third-degree rape charge.

This is not Mystikal’s first time behind bars on a sex crime conviction

Mystikal’s current case is not his first sex crimes conviction. He pleaded guilty in 2003 to sexual battery and extortion of his hairstylist. He and his bodyguards had sexually assaulted the woman and accused her of stealing from him. The rapper was sentenced to six years in prison for that conviction.

After a couple of other legal issues, Mystikal was again accused of rape in 2017. At the time, a warrant was issued for his arrest by the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department. He later turned himself in and was charged with rape. The rapper was held at the Caddo Correctional Center from August 2017 until February 2019. He was released after posting a $3 million bond. Those charges were eventually dropped.