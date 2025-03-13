‘Mythic Realms’ Turned My Living Room Into a Roguelike RPG, and It Was a Surreal Experience (Review)

The world of mixed reality is genuinely one of the greatest uses of virtual reality technology so far. Combining the game world we’re experiencing with our real world is surreal to see in motion, and Mythic Realms transported me to a land far away. But at the same point, these lands were familiar; why do I recognize that couch, even though it’s filled with grass and flowers? Oh, wait, it’s because I’m fighting a skeleton in my living room, going through rooms to gather materials and items, all while trying to survive against waves of enemies. It’s a really neat experience and a great use of mixed reality.

Screenshot: Petricore

Choose Your First Weapon Wisely, and Get Ready for Action

When I first set foot into familiar, yet unfamiliar territory, I was given a choice. Do I want to select the Wizard Staff, the Sword and Shield, or a different weapon entirely? I accidentally chose the staff, and I needed to wait until I could earn a better weapon before I could get rid of this one. I figured that I would only be able to cast spells, but I quickly found out I could turn it into the bonking stick it deserved to be. As I flailed around in the living room, my wife laughing at me as I was fighting off invisible skeletons, she didn’t realize I was saving the world.

What makes Mythic Realms unique, however, is the fact that beyond its spatial recognition that turned my living room into the world I was in, there was a fully functioning VR hub, too. Spatial technology confines most players to be stuck in a specific spot. You can’t make a full-length experience that keeps players trapped in one room. Well, I mean, escape rooms exist, but something like this wouldn’t work that way.

The transition between VR and MR is done extremely well here. Stepping into a portal brings me between the two worlds, and it’s always a treat getting to explore one if I’m sick of the other. That’s what is going to help Mythic Realms have the staying power it wants to have. Well, that and the fun combat, paired with the stylish visuals. That helps, too.

Screenshot: Petricore

If You Want To Enjoy ‘Mythic Realms’ at its Best, Make Sure You’re Playing in a Big Room

When I started my adventure in Mythic Realms, I started in my office. Surely that would be a large enough room to venture off into the wilds, right? I was completely wrong. I learned quickly that you need a large room if you want to enjoy Mythic Realms at its best. Otherwise, it may feel incredibly small and crowded. Trying to accomplish anything in my office was a chore at best and a nightmare at worst. Especially trying to hit something with the magic portion of the Wizard Staff. I couldn’t aim to save my life, because everything was right on top of me.

But then, I ventured out into the realm known as “The Living Room”. This larger area opened up the spatial world around me and made the experience so much better. Like, genuinely a night and day difference in how the game worked. It went from something I may not have enjoyed as much as I did, into a great experience for everyone involved. Yes, that includes my wife who had a good chuckle at me while I was playing.

The larger the room, the bigger the adventure felt. And seeing as I was doing anything from breaking rocks to chopping trees down, all while fighting swaths of enemies, I needed that room. Last thing I needed to do was get too wild and rowdy in a smaller room and break something.

Screenshot: Petricore

No Matter if It’s Your First Roguelike or Your 50th, ‘Mythic Realms’ Is a Unique Take On the Genre

Rather than being a traditional RPG, Mythic Realms is a roguelike at its core. Branching paths, selectable options for what I’d like to do, and a lack of signposting make it just as fun as its inspirations. Granted, some players may wish for a bit of additional signposting to help them figure out what things will be used for. But, be patient; it’s worth learning the way they teach it.

Mythic Realms is another great addition to the burgeoning mixed reality genre on Meta Quest, and a game that benefits greatly from being in VR. I don’t think it would be as engaging if you were playing on a flat screen, so I’m glad that I had the chance to stretch my legs and show these creatures what for.

I do hope the development team continues to add content. Because I could see the formula growing stale after a while. But if we continue to receive new and updated environments that take over our home? I could also see this becoming the next big trend. Regardless if roguelikes are your thing or not, there’s quite a bit to enjoy in Mythic Realms. A great soundtrack, paired with wonderful art and a proper sense of adventure. That’s what it’s all about.

Verdict: Strongly Recommended

Mythic Realms is available now on Meta Quest. A code was provided by the publisher for the sake of review. Reviewed on Meta Quest 3.