N64’s Top 200 Best-Selling Games Revealed for 30th Anniversary (GoldenEye Is Way Higher Than Anyone Expected)

The top 200 best-selling N64 games have been revealed by a major retail tracking firm. Released to celebrate the Nintendo 64’s 30th anniversary, the list features some surprising rankings, including GoldenEye 007‘s placement, alongside many fan favorites.

N64 Best-Selling Games List Revealed for 30th Anniversary

Screenshot: Nintendo

To celebrate the N64’s 30th anniversary in Japan, retail tracking firm Circana has revealed the best-selling games from the ’90s-era console. The list is pretty extensive and includes over 200 games that were released on the classic Nintendo hardware. Some of the more surprising entries on the list include cult-classic B-titles such as Rugrats in Paris and Buck Bumble.

Videos by VICE

That said, would you believe that Resident Evil 2 only ranked at 91, while a movie tie-in such as Mission: Impossible reached all the way to 47? Personally, I’m shocked that the infamously terrible Superman 64 managed to break in at 108. But hey, I guess we all got fooled by that one. However, the top 10 best-selling N64 games also have some interesting rankings.

For example, GoldenEye 007 is not only the most popular N64 multiplayer title of all time, but it also managed to reach rank 2. Here are the N64’s top 10 best-selling games of all time according to Circana:

Top 10 Best-Selling N64 Games of All Time

Rank Game #10 Pokémon Snap #9 Donkey Kong 64 #8 Star Fox 64 #7 Diddy Kong Racing #6 Pokémon Stadium #5 Super Smash Bros. #4 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time #3 Mario Kart 64 #2 GoldenEye 007 #1 Super Mario 64

GoldenEye Beats Zelda and Pokémon on N64 Best-Selling Games List

Screenshot: Nintendo

One of the more surprising twists is GoldenEye beating out both Pokémon and Zelda on the N64’s top 200 best-selling games list. Well, maybe it’s not too surprising. As a child of the ’90s, I can tell you GoldenEye‘s multiplayer absolutely dominated my childhood for years. The game was seriously iconic and managed to appeal to both kids and adults. It was also one of the hottest titles at rental stores such as Blockbuster Video.

However, where it is a little surprising is that it managed to beat out the juggernauts that were Pokémon Stadium and Super Smash Bros. Those multiplayer games were also massive in the ’90s and were the go-to games for many sleepovers and parties. Interestingly, former Rare developers recently revealed that the GoldenEye multiplayer was made in under three months and was actually developed in secret without Nintendo knowing about it.

But yeah, it seems that even decades on, Rare’s GoldenEye 007 reigns supreme as the N64’s most popular multiplayer game of all time, even over Nintendo’s own properties. And reaching rank 2 on the top 200 games of all time list is also not too shabby.