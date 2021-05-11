‘Two Distant Strangers’ Won an Oscar. Then Came Messy Plagiarism Allegations

A Black man wakes up, gets out of bed, and goes outside to begin his day. He gets stopped by a white police officer, who kills him following a brief altercation. He wakes up back in bed, goes out, and relives the police encounter all over again. And then again. And again. Each time, he tries a new way to survive the encounter with the cop. But no matter what he does, the cop kills him. He’s trapped in a deadly loop.

Like Two Distant Strangers, Kao’s film uses a fantastical time loop device as a commentary on the ever-repeating nature of police killing Black people. But it’s shorter and more comical in tone, with cheeky allusions to the 1993 comedy that inspired its name. (The main character is woken by an alarm clock blaring Sonny & Cher’s “I Got You Babe” each time the loop restarts.)

Free has maintained that he had no knowledge of Kao’s film when he wrote Two Distant Strangers. And now, after Kao’s video comparing the two films went viral and sparked intense public scrutiny towards both works, Kao, who is not Black, temporarily privatized her TikTok video and has acknowledged that it would be wrong for her to profit from a film about Black trauma. In an interview with VICE, the filmmaker declined to answer whether she currently (or ever) believed that Two Distant Strangers had lifted her idea.

It’s also the premise of Groundhog Day for a Black Man , a similar four-minute short created and directed by a filmmaker named Cynthia Kao in 2016. And unproven claims that the Netflix film borrowed Kao’s concept without credit—claims inspired, though not stated outright, by Kao herself in a viral TikTok video —have provoked difficult conversations about race, creative originality, and who has the right to tell, or claim ownership over, such stories.

Kao told VICE she was inspired by Groundhog Day, which is one of her favorite movies. But the impetus for her film was a more serious discussion. “We were seeing videos of police shootings,” Kao said. “Some people were saying, ‘Oh, if they just did this, or they just did that, then they wouldn’t have gotten shot.’ And yet I didn’t believe that. The video was a response to say: ‘There’s no right way to behave.’”

Groundhog Day for a Black Man was posted on YouTube and Facebook in 2016 and received a positive reception, eventually winning an award at the NBC Short Film Festival the following year. But it found new life in 2020, following the murder of George Floyd and subsequent nationwide protests, when the viral video factory NowThis News asked permission to repost the film on their social channels. By then, stories about time loops seemed to be having a cultural resurgence, from the 2019 show Russian Doll to the 2020 movie Palm Springs. Groundhog Day for a Black Man amassed more than 200,000 views.



But Free hadn’t seen it, he wrote last week in a Washington Post opinion piece, when he began writing his own film a few months later. (Free declined to be interviewed for this article; his co-director, Martin Desmond Roe, did not respond to requests for comment.) By his own account, Two Distant Strangers was inspired by a traumatic incident in his own life, when police entered his home with guns drawn and made him kneel on the floor, not realizing they had the wrong address. “[I]t is absurd that Kao would accuse me of stealing her story when my film is based on my own trauma,” Free wrote.

Compared to Groundhog Day for a Black Man, Free’s film boasts a larger budget and a heavier tone. The protagonist, a graphic designer named Carter, is accosted on foot rather than during a traffic stop, and the camera lingers on the violence inflicted on him by the cop (Andrew Howard). During one of his many deaths, Carter whispers “I can’t breathe”—an overt reference to Floyd’s death. The film ends with a scroll listing Black Americans killed by the police.