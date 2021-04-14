I Got High to See if Weed Would Help Me Work Out

I hate working out but I love ingesting marijuana (in moderation). But for some reason, I can’t shake the feeling that exercising while high is cheating somehow. Where do you come down on this question? Is it OK to get high before working out? Is it dangerous? Am I going to fall in the lake while on my run? And if it is OK, can you recommend any particular strains to accompany my workout? Thanks and keep truckin’! — ”High” feat. Elton John by Young Thug

Now, weed after working out is an unequivocal recommend: It makes you hungry, thirsty, and relaxed; eating, drinking water, and sleeping are incredible for recovery. But the first (reasonable) question, that the letter-writer didn’t ask but we should nonetheless address, might be “Isn’t getting high to work out at best just a waste of perfectly good weed?” How is weed, a peaceful and chill substance, not fundamentally opposed to working out, a task that requires energy and initiative?

I have never been a huge weed person, and if I have some of anyone’s weed at a party, I’m extremely likely to get accidentally too high, become paranoid that everything I have ever done is embarrassing and stupid, and leave. For this reason, you will probably never see me burning down a whole joint. I far prefer a very mid, gentle experience at home. I like my little vape. I like to have a couple baby hits and just watch TV and drink water and eat ice cream and say the stupid thoughts that come to my head to a very limited audience I can trust. I enjoy these little pleasures.

This question arrived at a perfect confluence of events: legalization of cannabis in New York (let the restorative justice roll forever onward), and in the weeks just before 4/20. Therefore, not only am I able to answer this question scientifically and journalistically, but practically, with my own experience. That’s right: It was time for me to try having a little weed and lifting weights.

Weed before working out is a different story than after, but less counterintuitive than you might think. The fact that people are bending over backward to try and make beer into a “recovery drink” suggests we need to legalize weed more widely and relieve the good people of this nation who are clearly struggling for some way to make working out actually fun.

Well, first, people who like weed find that it can make working out a better experience. A 2019 Nature survey found that about 70 percent of 600 cannabis users said cannabis made working out more enjoyable. Eight out of 10 cannabis users use weed before or after working out, and that it “helps them enjoy exercise more” (people who used weed worked out more for more time overall than people who didn’t) and improves their recovery.

Only 13 percent of ultrarunners used weed in 2015 (in part literally because running so much is boring, haha), but this stat was from a few years before the watershed legalization moment that’s now happening. A few years ago, there was a whole gym set to open, in San Francisco, of course , based around integrating weed into the pursuit of fitness, both during and after workouts. In a blow to the founders’ arguments that weed people are not lazy and that this was in fact a good idea, it never happened.

You may believe people who work out regularly have some sort of magic trick and we’re just doing it with a twinkle in our eyes and a song in our hearts; nothing could be further from the truth! I definitely have things I like about it, but especially when I feel unfocused in terms of what my overall goal is , individual workouts themselves can feel especially pointless. Maybe I’ll feel a little better after a workout, but I also think I feel fine now, and who am I to put myself through potentially unnecessary suffering?

One big reason I wanted to try weed before working out was that I get really in my head about what an overwhelming and lengthy task working out is and all the various ways I might not do it as well as I want to. I wondered if weed might help me get over that hump of trying to bargain my way out of each individual workout, and even, as some of the people above are saying, make the more chore-like parts of it more fun. A list from The Cut suggests that weed is actually a nice pairing with lots of mundane activities: going to the grocery store, personal finance, extracting ingrown pubic hairs, as well as doing hot yoga and gymnastics (!).

For my first weed workout, I took my edible about 30 minutes before I intended to work out, and I could tell it kicked in because my face and arms got warm, and my anxious ruminations about working out melted away. I drifted outside to where my gym setup is, only to find out it was sort of hot out. I spent a few ponderous minutes changing into shorts after I’d already put shoes on, trying to solve the mystery of where my water bottle had gone, and then tried to go back outside to where my weights were, but without shoes.

Delta 8 is a form of THC derived from hemp that’s relatively new on the cannabis scene and federally legal (kind of), and I’m so far finding it a really pleasant experience. This is possibly because it’s just effectively a baby version of regular THC, but I find it has all of the euphoric and calming effects of regular edibles with very little of the impairment and zero risk of couch-lock.

The overwhelming concern about this experiment, of course, was that I would get too high and end up crushed under a lot of heavy weights. This would be both physically painful and emotionally too embarrassing to admit, to the point that if it happened I’d have to kill this whole column and potentially retire from society (a situation I’ve visualized very clearly for much less urgent reasons when I have had too much weed). For that reason, I didn’t do anything that would immediately endanger me due to lack of reflexes or focus: no maxing, no RPE 10s , really nothing higher than a soft RPE 8. No movements I haven’t tried before, and nothing too complex or demanding of balance.

The main goal here was to see if weed helped me both get started with the task of lifting, as well as enjoy lifting more. With the exception of one day, I would take some weed as close to starting my workout as possible, and then (ideally) get started and record all my observations. While lifting weights is usually my activity of choice, I worked running into this test for the sake of science. I tried vaping and lifting weights two different times, eating a delta 8 gummy and lifting weights, and eating a delta 8 gummy and going for a run.

Still, as weed becomes more available and we are all supposed to exercise, I’ve wondered if there aren’t new ways to fit it into my overall regimen. There are a lot of hypotheticals and surveys out there, but I saw few documented anecdotal experiences of trying weed and working out. This meant that it fell to me.

But our biology may be more adapted to weed plus working out than we might naturally think: we’ve known for a while the endocannabinoid system plays a role in an exercise high, but a study from March suggests our own natural cannabinoids is likely the exclusive cause of the runner’s high; rest in power the old god “ endorphins .”

During my workout, my partner texted me from Home Depot to ask about plants for our yard. I only got him three actual answers in the space of about an hour, one of them about 30 seconds before he walked back in the door. I often can’t think very much when I lift anyway, so I like to think this wasn’t wildly different from normal. But I was fairly deep into my body, and while I really struggled with having to make any small decision about which weight to use or even where to move a chair, as long as I knew what to do, I was the definition of flow state with all my dumb little tasks .

I realized I put on the 10-pound weights when I meant to put on 25s, and only after I put a 25 on one side did I realize I forgot to take off the 10. As I rested between sets, peacefully watching the bird feeder, the cardinal who visits regularly showed up with a sparrow who is NOT his wife, the other cardinal. All of these things were happening, but I was deeply unconcerned as to what they all meant; my brain moved seamlessly between all of these subjects and studiously setting up behind the barbell to do more deadlifts.

After putting shoes on, I had a vague idea I would do deadlifts for sets of five to start, but I wasn’t really sure where I’d go after that. I realized this was the wrong time to leave myself a lot of decisions to be made in the moment. I hadn’t even decided what weights to use, a decision that requires math that I’m very used to doing, but not while high. This meant my sets were punctuated by a lot of standing motionless and staring at the various plates like I was trying to move them with my mind, lost in the deep philosophical inquiry required to figure out if I should lift 205 or 225 pounds. As I thought, I pulled out my bra to examine the inside lining for an embedded cat hair that was itching me… just a woman examining her boobs for all of the block to see.

I had hoped for a little bit more of the focus and delight that weed is supposed to bring to the table, but I was mostly just relieved to not have dosed myself out of doing the thing entirely, which was priority one. For the delighted effect, I might have needed a bigger dose, or something a little more potent.



Day Two: 12.5mg Delta 8 gummy + running

Since I’ve been especially sedentary over the last year and cannabis seems to come highly recommended by runners especially, I decided to get a run in. This dose kicked in slower and lighter than before, possibly because my bite of gummy was a little smaller. But I took off toward a park I like to circle, sun shining, breeze blowing, weed lightening the plodding steps of someone who has logged many days of fewer than 100 steps in the last year and whose couch is now indented in the shape of her body.

My run was incredibly leisurely (actual 11-minute miles, with a long pause to stop at the basketball courts and smile beatifically at the people who have resumed playing after many months of cold and even more months of pandemic). While lots of creative types gush about all of their breakthroughs from running miles and miles, I tend to just ruminate. Sometimes that yields insight, but at what cost? But as someone who struggles to achieve “inner peace” and hates running in particular because I definitely didn’t need any more time to “think” or “reflect,” the weed did make my overall running headspace more present, and less judgmental on a meta-level of my own thoughts. I strongly prefer the total nervous system takeover of lifting, and maybe I don’t have a new theory of the universe afterward, but I didn’t think for a while during this run, and that’s a much bigger victory for my brain.

I flopped around the corners of the block that contains the park, strangely occupied by just the act of moving my feet. At one point I encountered a family interspersed across the sidewalk, and I physically waffled indecisively probably four times before picking the right way to go around them. I smiled and waved apologetically but not really because we are all just humans on this earth, each with our own flaws, and I honor their disorganized occupation of the sidewalk as they honor my apparent inability to run in a straight line.

I wished this dose had been a little higher just for my own curiosity, but I didn’t want to end up over-emboldened by my delta 8 and gunning through traffic while dodging cars. But I did end up feeling like I didn’t work out at all, perhaps speaking to the anti-inflammatory properties of weed. I also didn’t try that hard, a practice that also prevents inflammation.

Day 3: A couple hits of a low-temp vape, sativa-dominant strain + lifting weights

You asked specifically about strains, and they vary from state to state so it’s hard to recommend something specific, but obviously, this is not your moment for an ultra-relaxing weed. Your Leafly keywords are “energized,” “happy,” “euphoric,” “uplifted.” If you say these words to any budtender, they should be able to point you in a good direction.

I dosed up about 20 minutes before I started working out, and once again made the mistake of not fully deciding what to do beforehand, leaving a lot of decisions to someone who was equally happy to watch the birds and drink water. Eventually I buckled down and wrote out a fuck-around type of workout, where I tried to do a new type of squat I was so goofy at I literally laughed like an idiot. (I know I said no new movements, but this involved no weights and I can only do so much damage with my own body.) It was hard to concentrate on getting the hang of it, and my less-judgy attitude meant I accepted myself too much to really care if I was getting any better at it. But I felt much more dialed in on my bro-ier Romanian deadlifts and dumbbell rows. I lost count of my reps on more than a couple sets, but what are numbers when I have the feelings within my own body to go by?