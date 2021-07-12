Haunting Photos of the Canadian Village That Burned Down After Record Heat

Residents of the small British Columbia village that grabbed international headlines for hitting record-high temperatures in Canada several days in a row finally got to see what little remained of their town after a fire suddenly tore through it.

The fire caused unfathomable amounts of devastation to the village, and two deaths have been confirmed by authorities. The RCMP are still trying to identify the victims.

On July 9, buses carried some inhabitants of Lytton back for the first time since the fire on June 30 for a small tour, and what they found was an area that was more ash than home. Several media members were allowed on the tour and brought back photos of the destruction.