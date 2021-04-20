US Companies Are Helping Mexican Cartels Get Rich Kidnapping Migrants

With no legal way to reunite with his family, Don had agreed to pay the smugglers $12,000 to sneak him across the border and up to Los Angeles. But as the two men drove him through Tijuana, he overheard them talking and realized they had other plans.

Don realized he was being kidnapped about 10 minutes after he stepped into the beat-up green SUV on a street in Tijuana. He was trying to get back to his wife and two daughters in San Jose, California, where he’d lived for more than a decade before being deported back to Mexico.

“Did you bring the gun?”

“Yeah, in case they want to run.”

They passed a Mexican police patrol, but Don didn’t bother to scream—he assumed the cops were friendly with his captors, or perhaps even in on the kidnapping. As the SUV pulled up to a house, the men forced a hood over his head and tied up his feet and arms. He thought to himself, “This is it; I am never going to see my family again.”

In California, Don’s wife got a phone call. A man whose voice she didn’t recognize demanded she pay $10,000 through wire transfers for her husband’s release. She insisted on talking to Don. The kidnappers held the phone to his mouth.

“Get the money, please, get it,” he told her. “Ask my brothers. Find someone who will loan it to you. Help me.”

Don was kidnapped on January 13, 2014. In the years since, tens of thousands of other migrants have endured similar nightmares. The United States has spent billions on fencing, drones, and the physical security of the border, but it’s done relatively little to disrupt the way criminal organizations profit from human smuggling and kidnapping. At the heart of it are wire transfers through American companies, which are still by far the most common way for kidnappers to extort ransom payments and for coyotes to collect fees.

VICE World News reviewed 40 ransom payments made through money transfers in eight different kidnapping cases from 2014 through January of this year. Virtually all of the money flowed through U.S. companies, mostly through Western Union and MoneyGram but also Walmart and lesser-known companies like Ria. By our rough estimate, criminal organizations in Mexico have made around $800 million on migrant kidnappings alone over the past decade, and money-transfer companies received a cut on nearly every transaction through fees and exchange rates. American corporations are profiting from kidnappings.

Ransom payments are a drop in the bucket compared to the fees people willingly fork over to be smuggled into the U.S. American companies profit from these deals too, through relatives wiring money to the coyotes. The cost of crossing illegally ranges from $150 to $15,000, depending on the stretch of the border, the destination in the U.S, and where the journey began. The total paid to smugglers, mostly through wire transfers, is in the range of $2 billion annually, according to law enforcement and think tank estimates.

To understand this illicit economy, VICE World News interviewed people on all sides of the clandestine business, including human smugglers, current and former investigators for U.S. federal law enforcement agencies, and anti–money laundering experts who tell companies how to avoid breaking the law. They described a system where companies have a profit incentive to turn a blind eye to extortion and smuggling payments; where “suspicious activity reports” go ignored because law enforcement rarely investigates; and where politicians decry inhumanity at the border but overlook the pivotal role played by U.S. companies.

“Right now no one is being told human smuggling is a priority—period.”

“Until financial institutions are told they need to be actively monitoring their transactions for kidnapping ransom payments, they are not going to do it,” said Alison Jimenez, president of Dynamic Securities Analytics, a U.S.-based anti–money laundering company. “The priorities are what the government tells them are the priorities, and right now no one is being told human smuggling is a priority—period.”