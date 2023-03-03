By now, the meme-ification of Shrek is a well-documented phenomenon. And this is its logical endpoint: Shrek Rave is what happens when internet culture spills out into the real world. Personally, I don’t find jokes about Shrek particularly fresh. And does a ten-year-old bit really warrant the takeover of Fire & Lightbox, a massive three-room club underneath the Vauxhall arches?

Have you ever seen Humpty Dumpty coming up on a pill ? I have. That’s because I spent my weekend at the UK’s first ever Shrek Rave. You heard me: an all-day event inspired by the 2001 DreamWorks animated movie and its associated sequels and spin-offs.

I want to understand what this is all about and whether the future of UK nightlife is destined to be this weird and cringe – so I put on some green facepaint and headed to the UK’s first-ever Shrek Rave.

This hasn’t deterred Shrek ravers from arriving bang on time. The doors have only just opened and there’s already a queue of brogres going back a mile. The Shrek fandom is like an onion – it has layers. A good chunk of the people here are what I’ll call casual fans. Yeah, they remember the first two films and they’ve seen a couple of memes online. In other words, they’re here for a laugh – Shrek Rave – it’s a bit of harmless fun, right? That’s layer one.

It’s 4PM on a Saturday and I’m linking up with VICE photographer Yushy Pachnanda outside Vauxhall station. This is a weird time for an event to start. The Friday night heads are tucked up in bed, and the Saturday night crew won’t pick up a can for another couple of hours, at least.

The second layer of the fandom is the Shrek ultras. These lot sat through all four Shrek movies, both TV specials (Shrek the Halls and Scared Shrekless), and there’s a high chance that they caught one or more of the 441 Broadway performances of Shrek: The Musical. These lot aren’t wearing cheap plastic ogre ears – they’ve built animatronic donkey costumes or painted every inch of their body green.

Then there’s the internet Shrek heads: memelords, shitposters and the former admins of ShrekChan, the 4chan-inspired imageboard dedicated to the green ogre. Their ironic t-shirts ("Check Yourself Before You Shrek Yourself”) are an instant giveaway.

The fourth layer of the Shrek fandom – the layer I didn’t know existed until today – is the gays. Looking around, this line is radiating queer energy. There’s drag versions of even the most irrelevant characters from the Shrek universe (Merry Man #4 anyone?) and I can tell half this line knows all the words to Ricky Martin. Who knew Lord Farquaad was a queen?

"Shrek appeals to the queer community because he’s an outsider," says Theo Collie, a partygoer dressed as sexy Puss in Boots. "Everyone looks at Shrek and thinks he’s this bogeyman, when he’s actually emotional and sweet. Queer people can relate to him because they’re used to being judged.”