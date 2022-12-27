The 50 Best Songs of 2022

In 2022, it was normal to listen to weird music. The biggest albums from Drake, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift all featured their megastars messing around in genres and styles that didn’t use to scream mainstream pop. Indie artists like Oneohtrix Point Never were producing for Super Bowl performers—and the music sounded exactly the same as when they were confined to smelly basements. Obama put Ethel Cain on his annual playlist. More than ever before, it was socially acceptable to be a Bladee fan.
Everyone’s ears bent toward the weird. Finally. Maybe it’s the cold efficiency of microtargeted algorithms. Maybe it’s the fallout from a global pause on live concerts. Whatever the reason, we’re into it. The regular world is so topsy-turvy that our favorite songs might as well be too.
Because Certified Trapper rules. Jenny Hval deserves recognition. So does Vitesse X, and VR SEX, and all of the wild-genius artists featured here. It’s a weird list. In no particular order, it’s VICE’s 50 best songs of 2022.
- Vitesse X - Us Ephemeral
- Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)
- 454 - TALES FROM THE HOOD
- Two Shell - home
- julie - through your window
- Nia Archives - Baianá
- Fontaines D.C. - Jackie Down The Line
- Fugitive - Hell's Half Acre
- Zahsosaa; D STURDY; Dj Crazy - Shake Dhat
- KAM-BU - ETON MESS
- Japanese Heart Software - Passenger
- Snow Strippers - Know My Name
- Certified Trapper - When I Sneeze
- piri; Tommy Villiers; piri & tommy - unlock it
- Jenny Hval - American Coffee
- Upchuck - Sense Yourself
- Soft Kill - Press Play
- The Range - Bicameral
- Ecco2k; Bladee - Amygdala
- GloRilla; Hitkidd - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
- The Weeknd - Gasoline
- Viagra Boys - Ain’t No Thief
- Bandmanrill; NLE Choppa - BOUNCIN' (feat. NLE Choppa)
- Doechii - Bitch I'm Nice
- Charlotte de Witte - Universal Consciousness
- SASAMI - Say It
- Spirit Adrift - Sorcerer's Fate
- Eartheater - Mitosis
- Cold Gawd - Gin
- Angel Olsen - Big Time
- Ame - Solution
- VR SEX - Victim Or Vixen
- Iceage - Pull Up
- Wicca Phase Springs Eternal; Holy Mountain - Vocal Trance Playlist
- ROSALÍA - HENTAI
- BandGang Lonnie Bands Up - Lenny Mode
- Lil Silva; Skiifall - What If?
- Jockstrap - Greatest Hits
- Plains; Waxahatchee; Jess Williamson - Hurricane
- Wizkid; Skepta; Naira Marley - Wow (feat. Skepta & Naira Marley)
- Ice Spice - Munch (Feelin’ U)
- Cloakroom - Lost Meaning
- Alex G - Runner
- Tomberlin - tap
- BabyDrill - 32 Freestyle
- Ethel Cain - American Teenager
- High Vis - Shame
- MILLY - Talking Secret
- HiTech; Milf Melly; King Milo - Big Prism
- Jack Harlow - First Class