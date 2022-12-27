The 50 Best Songs of 2022

In 2022, it was normal to listen to weird music. The biggest albums from Drake, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift all featured their megastars messing around in genres and styles that didn’t use to scream mainstream pop. Indie artists like Oneohtrix Point Never were producing for Super Bowl performers—and the music sounded exactly the same as when they were confined to smelly basements. Obama put Ethel Cain on his annual playlist. More than ever before, it was socially acceptable to be a Bladee fan.