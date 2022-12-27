Entertainment

The 50 Best Songs of 2022

It was a weird one. Featuring Rosalía, Ethel Cain, and, sure, Jack Harlow.
DC
songs of the year 2022 Rosalía, Doechii, Ethel Cain, Bladee, and Jack Harlow

In 2022, it was normal to listen to weird music. The biggest albums from Drake, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift all featured their megastars messing around in genres and styles that didn’t use to scream mainstream pop. Indie artists like Oneohtrix Point Never were producing for Super Bowl performers—and the music sounded exactly the same as when they were confined to smelly basements. Obama put Ethel Cain on his annual playlist. More than ever before, it was socially acceptable to be a Bladee fan.

Everyone’s ears bent toward the weird. Finally. Maybe it’s the cold efficiency of microtargeted algorithms. Maybe it’s the fallout from a global pause on live concerts. Whatever the reason, we’re into it. The regular world is so topsy-turvy that our favorite songs might as well be too.

Because Certified Trapper rules. Jenny Hval deserves recognition. So does Vitesse X, and VR SEX, and all of the wild-genius artists featured here. It’s a weird list. In no particular order, it’s VICE’s 50 best songs of 2022.

  1. Vitesse X - Us Ephemeral
  2. Asake - Peace Be Unto You (PBUY)
  3. 454 - TALES FROM THE HOOD
  4. Two Shell - home
  5. julie - through your window
  6. Nia Archives - Baianá
  7. Fontaines D.C. - Jackie Down The Line
  8. Fugitive - Hell's Half Acre
  9. Zahsosaa; D STURDY; Dj Crazy - Shake Dhat
  10. KAM-BU - ETON MESS
  11. Japanese Heart Software - Passenger
  12. Snow Strippers - Know My Name
  13. Certified Trapper - When I Sneeze
  14. piri; Tommy Villiers; piri & tommy - unlock it
  15. Jenny Hval - American Coffee
  16. Upchuck - Sense Yourself
  17. Soft Kill - Press Play
  18. The Range - Bicameral
  19. Ecco2k; Bladee - Amygdala
  20. GloRilla; Hitkidd - F.N.F. (Let's Go)
  21. The Weeknd - Gasoline
  22. Viagra Boys - Ain’t No Thief
  23. Bandmanrill; NLE Choppa - BOUNCIN' (feat. NLE Choppa)
  24. Doechii - Bitch I'm Nice
  25. Charlotte de Witte - Universal Consciousness
  26. SASAMI - Say It
  27. Spirit Adrift - Sorcerer's Fate
  28. Eartheater - Mitosis
  29. Cold Gawd - Gin
  30. Angel Olsen - Big Time
  31. Ame - Solution
  32. VR SEX - Victim Or Vixen
  33. Iceage - Pull Up
  34. Wicca Phase Springs Eternal; Holy Mountain - Vocal Trance Playlist
  35. ROSALÍA - HENTAI
  36. BandGang Lonnie Bands Up - Lenny Mode
  37. Lil Silva; Skiifall - What If?
  38. Jockstrap - Greatest Hits
  39. Plains; Waxahatchee; Jess Williamson - Hurricane
  40. Wizkid; Skepta; Naira Marley - Wow (feat. Skepta & Naira Marley)
  41. Ice Spice - Munch (Feelin’ U)
  42. Cloakroom - Lost Meaning
  43. Alex G - Runner
  44. Tomberlin - tap
  45. BabyDrill - 32 Freestyle
  46. Ethel Cain - American Teenager
  47. High Vis - Shame
  48. MILLY - Talking Secret
  49. HiTech; Milf Melly; King Milo - Big Prism
  50. Jack Harlow - First Class

