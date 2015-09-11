N.A.A.F.I Made Us a Jamming Playlist Of Music From Mexico City and Beyond



THUMP X A Volta is a mix series created by Brazil’s A Volta collective, with help from the team over at VICE and THUMP Brazil. It all started as a way to discover the internet’s plethora of outstanding independent musicians, and after a few editions, we decided to invite some digital artists to provide their own visual interpretations of each track. Since the first edition, we’ve had the pleasure of working with the likes of Adult Swim web developer Vince McKelvia, Studio Moross’ LEWIS, tumblr star Matt Osio, and Copenhagen’s studio, PUT PUT.

In the latest edition in the series, we’ve welcomed in Mexico’s NAAFI collective to select ten tracks for a special playlist. Among the artists featured are Mexico’s Lao, Imaabs, and Lechuga Zafiro, as well as some producers from a couple other countries, like Nídia Minaj of the Portuguese label Prince Disks. Artwork by Clay Gibson.

01. Lao – 雨と孤独



02. uli-k – Sensación

03. Imaabs – Difference

04. Omaar – GTR (this is not official)

05. ZAKMATIC – MICROPUNTO – HXC IN BUT

06. Spectral – 2

07. Nidia Minaj – Scandalous [Studio Mana]

8. MC Roba Cena – Standing in Squina (Lechuga Zafiro Edit)

09. Rivera – sientelo (Rip from NTS x NAAFI’s Spaceseeds mix)

10. Tomasadelreal – Tomasa Del Real X Mini – Hangover

