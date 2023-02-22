10 Palestinians Killed After Israeli Raid in Occupied West Bank

At least 10 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli raid in a rare daytime operation in a city in the occupied West Bank, with over 100 more injured, Palestinian health officials say.

The victims of the raid in Nablus include a 72-year-old man as well as 2 senior militants, according to the Palestinian health ministry.

The raid comes at a time of very high tensions. A previous Israeli raid in January in Jenin, also in the occupied West Bank, killed 10 Palestinians. The next day, a Palestinian gunman killed 7 people near a synagogue in an East Jerusalem settlement. Later, rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which retaliated with airstrikes.

Hamas, the militant group that governs more than 2 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, warned on Wednesday that its “patience is running out.”

A video shared by Middle East Monitor, the British-based lobby group, appears to show an Israeli armoured vehicle ramming civilians in Nablus on Wednesday while the military operation was ongoing.

#WATCH



Israeli armoured car rams crowd of Palestinians



A video from an Israeli raid on Nablus captures the moment when an Israeli armoured truck drives into a crowd of seemingly unarmed Palestinians on the side of the road.



READ: https://t.co/hP8sO2VQb7 pic.twitter.com/72Drts4JgH — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) February 22, 2023

Israel currently has the most right-wing government in the country’s history, including Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, who protested against the landmark Oslo Peace Talks in the 1990s and was also convicted for incitement to racism.

Last week, Israel approved a law to strip Palestinians of their citizenship and deport them from Israel if they are found guilty of “acts of terror”.