Haunting Photos From the Frontline of the War in Nagorno-Karabakh

No one really knows how many people have died since fresh fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out at the end of September.
According to officials in the contested region, which lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a war there ended in 1994, 1,200 people have died, including dozens of civilians.
Azerbaijan has not disclosed military casualties, but says at least 91 civilians have died. Russian President Vladimir Putin meanwhile said last month that the overall death-toll was almost 5,000.
Acclaimed French photographer Adrien Vautier spent October documenting the war in Nagorno-Karabakh, including time at the frontline. Between the aerial bombardment and the incessant noise of drones flying overhead, many people are hiding underground, others have fled to the Armenian capital of Yerevan. Hospitals see fresh casualties every day. These are some of the photos, shared exclusively with VICE News, that Vautier sent back.
Warning: includes graphic images.
