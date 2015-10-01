Nairobi’s Boxgirls Fight Back

A community in Kenya has responded to rampant violence against women by teaching girls how to fight back. Founded in 2008 by professional boxers, Boxgirls has helped equip young women with knowledge of their rights and skills they can use to defend themselves against rape.

The outreach program has since changed the perception of what girls can do in the community and it now reaches 1,200 girls in Nairobi. Broadly spends a day with the Boxgirls to find out how the sport of boxing has empowered women to take their sexuality back into their own hands.